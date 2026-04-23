Britpop legends set to play Welsh capital in their upcoming UK tour

Britpop trailblazers have announced Cardiff date on their major UK tour this autumn, marking 30 years since their explosive rise as one of the late 90s’ defining acts.

Republica’s tour will land at Cardiff’s leading independent live music venue, The Globe, on Sunday 15th November where the band will bring their unmistakable ‘techno-pop, punk rock, electronica’ to the Welsh capital for the first time since 1999.

Fronted by the iconic Saffron, Republica emerged alongside a wave of era-defining female-fronted bands including Catatonia, Elastica, Sleeper and Skunk Anansie, helping shape the sound and attitude of Britpop at its peak.

Their breakthrough hits Ready to Go and Drop Dead Gorgeous became instant anthems, ubiquitous across radio, MTV and global youth culture. While synonymous with the UK scene, Republica first broke America, where Ready To Go was the most added track across modern rock and alternative radio for months, with blanket playlisting and heavy MTV rotation, alongside a sold-out 65-date US tour.

With over three million albums sold and a UK Top 3 debut, their impact endures, with music featured in Captain Marvel, Yellowjackets and Ted Lasso.

That resurgence has brought a renewed spotlight with Saffron recently performing as part of Alex James’ Britpop Orchestra, placing Republica back at the centre of the cultural conversation.

Renowned for their high-energy live shows, the band have played major festivals including Glastonbury Festival and Reading and Leeds Festivals, and continue to perform worldwide, including halftime performances from Saffron during the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Saffron said: “It’s incredible to think it’s been 30 years. These songs still feel as urgent and exciting as they did back then—we can’t wait to celebrate with everyone.”

Located in Cardiff’s vibrant Roath district, The Globe is a beacon for live music lovers, boasting an intimate yet high-energy space and a history of unforgettable performances. Its 350-capacity main room makes it a favourite UK touring venue with a diverse range of top-tier acts also set to appear across 2026 including Wasia Project, Taj Farrant, Lights, Casey, Elder Island, Joshua Idehen and many more.

As Britpop finds a new generation, Republica’s 30th anniversary tour is both a celebration and a reminder of just how powerful that sound still is. Tickets are now on sale from Tixr.