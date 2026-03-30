Broadcaster opens up about hearing issues in new ad campaign

A Welsh broadcaster has revealed his personal experience with hearing damage in a new advertising campaign.

Owain Wyn Evans has appeared on S4C and BBC Wales, and has presented Radio 2’s Early Breakfast Show since 2023

The broadcaster from Ammanford got his start voicing Norman Price in Fireman Sam, and later became a weatherman for BBC Wales Today.

Owain has also been drumming since the age of 7, and has used his skill for good several times, including completing a 24-hour drumathon for Children in Need in 2021.

Though he has gone viral for his drumming in the past, Owain has now revealed it has not been without its challenges.

In a post on Specsavers’ Instagram as part of the optician’s new campaign to promote their hearing care services, Owain shared how vital looking after his hearing has been.

In the caption, they wrote: “Hearing helps us enjoy the things we love, but sometimes those very things can damage it.​

“Just ask broadcaster and drummer @owainwynevans who noticed his hearing had started to change, so he popped to his local Specsavers to see Kyle, one of our hearing experts in Wales.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Specsavers (@specsavers)

Speaking about his love for drumming, Owain explained: “I never thought that this thing that I love could damage my hearing. Music is still a huge part of my life. I still play the drums and of course as a broadcaster, hearing is a really important part of everything that I do.

“Back in the day, ear defenders weren’t really as much of an accessible thing. And when you’re around loud noises for such a long time.

“Now it’s obvious to me that that’s going to affect your hearing. I noticed my hearing was starting to change early to mid-30s. I had to ask people to repeat something. It’s actually something that can make you feel a little bit isolated from a group. And that was the first time that I thought I probably need to do something about this.

“I really wanted to make sure that I was getting my hearing checked regularly. So I popped down to my local Specsavers in Penarth. And I met Kyle, who is a hearing expert.

“It was really interesting to chat to Kyle about what has happened to my hearing. And the results showed that there is some damage to my hearing, but I can prevent any further damage. So now for me, it’s keeping my hearing as protected as possible and also getting it checked as often as I can.

“Having good hearing is really the heart of the things that I love. Protect your hearing, you know, it’s precious.”

The video, uploaded on Friday 27 March, has since been viewed almost 45,000 times. However, not all responses were sympathetic.

A commenter wrote: “Didn’t think of seeing his GP to refer him to audiology or have a free test with RNID (available online as well). Then again they wouldn’t pay him to advertise!”

You can hear more from Owain on the Early Breakfast Show on the BBC Sounds site here.