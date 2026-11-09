Broadcaster sets off on epic 400-mile charity cycle

Nation.Cymru Staff

Broadcaster Owain Wyn Evans has set off on a 400-mile cycling challenge across all four UK nations to raise money for BBC Children in Need, in Radio 2’s longest-ever fundraising challenge.

The Welsh host set off from BBC Scotland, Pacific Quay in Glasgow just after 8am this morning, after sharing that he was “very nervous for what the next couple of days have in store for me.”

Owain set out south from Glasgow and will head along the west coast of Scotland toward Cairnryan on a bike decked out in BBC Children in Need colours, Pudsey’s favourite yellow with coloured spots.

He will take on the greatest distance ever covered in a Radio 2 fundraising challenge, cycling through all four nations of the UK before reaching central Cardiff on Friday 13 November.

By his own admission, Owain is not a natural athlete and was not even a cyclist before training for the challenge, but despite his nerves he got underway with a local bagpiper playing ‘Scotland the Brave’, drums from Glasgow’s Samba Ya Bamba Band, and a motivational speech from Scottish comedian Susan Calman.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast live from BBC Scotland this morning, Owain said: “I feel very passionately about the importance of BBC Children in Need because no child should feel like they’re alone and don’t have support.”

Owain spoke to Sara Cox on the Radio 2 Breakfast Show (6.30-9.30am) live from the start line: “Glasgow is gorgeous this morning. Honestly, we couldn’t have hoped for better weather to kick off the challenge because it’s dry for now, it’s a bit misty, it’s like I’m doing the weather again!”

Owain’s bike has been officially named Shania Chain, with other suggestions from BBC Radio 2 listeners including Áine Bike, Britney Gears and Kylie Spinogue.

Music legend Shania Twain was impressed so much that Owain’s bike had been named after her, that she sent a message of good luck.

“Hi Owain, Shania Twain here!” The star said. “You’re about to take on an incredible challenge for BBC Children in Need, cycling 400 miles through all four nations. As you set off in Glasgow, I just want to say ‘Let’s Go, Owain!’ We’ll be cheering you on all the way. Good luck!”

Fellow BBC Radio 2 presenter DJ Spoony joined Owain at the start line in Glasgow, saying: “I’ve given him about five big hugs, he doesn’t need it, he seems in the finest fettle in a glorious Glasgow morning.

“I feel safe that he’s going to do this challenge with aplomb. He looks incredible. He’s in great spirits and away we go.”

Sara Cox added: “Yes, he’s worked so hard. He is ready for sure. You’re so ready Owain, I can just feel it.”

BBC Radio 2 will be bringing regular updates live on air, as well as coverage on BBC Sounds and across Radio 2’s social channels (Radio 2’s Instagram and TikTok and Facebook).

A live tracker is now available online to follow Owain’s route in real time and see Owain’s progress throughout the challenge.

A BBC TV crew will follow Owain’s journey for an exclusive behind-the-scenes appeal film, Owain Wyn Evans: Four Nations Challenge for BBC Children in Need, which airs on BBC One on Friday 20 November at 7.30pm.