Brothers jailed after ‘reckless’ road race caused death of Powys father

Nation.Cymru staff

Two brothers have been jailed after a “reckless” road race ended in a head-on collision which killed a Powys father and seriously injured his nine-year-old son.

Rhys Jenkins died after the Toyota he was driving was struck by a BMW driven by Abubakr Yusaf, who had taken a bend on the wrong side of the road moments before the crash in November 2024.

Abubakr Yusaf, 31, of Esmond Road, Manchester, was sentenced to 14 years in prison at Mold Crown Court on Friday after being found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and causing death while uninsured.

His brother Umar Yusaf, 35, of the same address, was jailed for two years and nine months after being convicted of causing death by careless driving and causing serious injury by careless driving.

The brothers were convicted following an eight-day trial which heard they had been driving separately from Aberystwyth towards Manchester when they became involved in what prosecutors described as a road race.

Witnesses reported seeing the pair carry out dangerous overtaking manoeuvres, drive at excessive speeds, tailgate other vehicles and flash their headlights in attempts to get past.

Shortly after both drivers took a bend on the wrong side of the carriageway, Abubakr Yusaf’s BMW collided head-on with Mr Jenkins’ Toyota on the Belan straight.

Other motorists stopped to help Mr Jenkins and his son, while the brothers left the scene together in Umar Yusaf’s Audi S4.

Emergency services attended but Mr Jenkins was pronounced dead after suffering catastrophic injuries.

His nine-year-old son was airlifted to hospital, where he spent 10 days receiving treatment for his injuries.

Around 40 minutes after the collision, Umar Yusaf returned to the scene and told a police community support officer that the person responsible was with him.

The brothers were subsequently arrested and Dyfed-Powys Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit launched an investigation.

‘Competitive’

Witnesses described their driving before the collision as “reckless” and “erratic” and said it appeared consistent with racing.

Investigators concluded that although Umar Yusaf’s Audi was not directly involved in the collision, the competitive nature of his driving with his brother had contributed significantly to the fatal crash.

Sergeant Sara John, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “The sentences passed today cannot undo the tragic loss suffered by Rhys’s family, who have shown remarkable strength throughout this investigation and court process.

“I hope that today’s outcome provides them with some closure as they begin to move forward with their lives, which have been changed forever.

“The actions of Abubakr and Umar Yusaf on that day were catastrophic. Their choice to drive in the manner they did shows their utter disregard towards other road users.

“The impact of their actions can never be underestimated.

“Today’s sentencing marks the end of a complex investigation, and I’d like to thank all the witnesses who supported the case and the diligent investigation team who worked to bring Abubakr and Umar Yusaf before the courts.

“My final thoughts and sincere thanks remain with Rhys’s family and loved ones who have shown extraordinary bravery throughout this tragic time.”

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