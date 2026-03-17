Brothers jailed for serious assault

Two brothers have been jailed after a man was left with life-threatening injuries in what police initially believed was a hit-and-run collision.

Emergency services were called to Heol y Gaer in Caerau, Cardiff, shortly before midnight on June 25, 2025, following reports of an unconscious man with serious head injuries.

Officers first treated the incident as a suspected fail-to-stop road traffic collision. However, further investigation revealed the injuries had been caused deliberately.

The victim suffered a fractured skull, a damaged spleen, a broken hand and multiple cuts and bruises.

Carl Newman, 39, and Christopher Newman, 44, both from Caerau, were later arrested and charged in connection with the attack.

The brothers admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

They were sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court, each receiving six years and four months in prison.

Detective Sergeant Rachel Walsh, of South Wales Police, said: “The outcome at court is the result of determined detective work which we hope reassures the victim and builds trust and confidence in the police within the wider community.”