Brothers to haul 25kg of potatoes on trek to fundraise for Prostate Cancer UK

Harvey Jones, 27, and his brother Jack, 33, will set off on the challenge at 6am on 30 May from their family run potato merchant business in Wrecsam.

Two brothers will be hauling 25 kilograms of potatoes on a 57-mile walk to raise funds for Prostate Cancer UK after their father was successfully treated for the disease.

They are hoping to trek to the Mermaid Fish Bar chip shop in Barmouth in around 28 hours, swapping carrying duties and not stopping for sleep.

The pair are doing the charity challenge in honour of their 73-year-old father, Peter Gwyn Jones, who was diagnosed with prostate cancer by chance when it was flagged during preparation for a hernia injury surgery.

He is now in remission.

The brothers have got the support of Wrexham FC, and even did a training session at the Stok Cae Ras stadium.

The football team’s manager, Phil Parkinson, said: “I’ve got to know the family really well in my time in the town and know they are all massive Wrexham fans.

“We’re all really happy Peter’s on the mend, so this is a brilliant cause with the boys doing something special for their dad.

“Everyone here will be behind them, and I know the North Wales public will show their support.

“It was good to put them through their paces at the Stok Cae Ras a few weeks ago, but I have to say it’s going to be no mean feat for them to haul that huge 25kg sack of spuds for more than 50 miles.”

In a video of the training session, Parkinson jokingly tells the pair off for drinking saying: “I’m not sure at the moment that drinking beer is the best kind of training you want to be doing and we need to get out on the pitch and get to work.”

The brothers then took turns to weave in and out of a line of footballs while carrying a sack of potatoes.

Harvey Jones said he and his brother want to do their bit for other fathers living with prostate cancer.

He said: “Last year dad was diagnosed with prostate cancer and after successful treatment is now in remission.

“It was a horrible time for us, and I’m glad that Prostate Cancer UK is working to help other families like us get through it.

“So to raise some money for them we wanted to do something pretty unique and given our background in potatoes, this jumped out.”

He continued: “We only really lug the bags a few hundred yards at best from the lorry, so this is a very new experience.

“I’m not sure how you can really prepare for it, so I suspect we’ll be winging it a bit.

“It’s all worth it though, and I’m glad we’re doing our bit for the other dads out there living with prostate cancer.”

Of his father’s diagnosis, he said: “There was a three-year wait on the NHS, so he went private as he was in so much pain.

“The doctor said he’d have been dead within three years if it hadn’t been caught.

“That’s why it’s so important for men to get tested.”

Donations can be made at https://www.justgiving.com/page/carrying-spuds-against-cancer.

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in the UK, with more than 64,000 men diagnosed every year.

It is curable if caught early, but it often has no symptoms in early stages.