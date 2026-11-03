Brothers turn whisky barrels into thriving business but face planning hurdle

Twm Owen, Local Democracy Reporter

Two brothers who turned upcycling whisky barrels into an unexpected business success are seeking permission to continue operating from their grandfather’s farm in Wales.

Gavin Trinder and younger brother Liam started selling whisky barrels as planters to garden centres four years ago and now have clients ranging from individuals online to drinks giant Diageo which produces Guinness.

The pair, who trade as Whisky Barrel Brothers, have applied for permission to change the planning use of the barn, from agricultural, to ensure they can continue operating from their base at their parents’ home at Old Monmouth Road, Abergavenny where they had grown up with their two brothers.

The business started in July 2022 when Gavin spotted the opportunity to buy barrels and cut them to sell as planters which he’d already done through his job as a director at Abergavenny Garden Centre.

“We never thought it would be going four years later,” said Gavin: “Me and my brother spotted a gap in the market and sold them to Abergavenny Garden Centre and other garden centres and it continued as we realised there’s lots of other things you can make such as dog beds, bar tables and branded barrels and for weddings.”

Turning barrels, mainly brought from distilleries in Scotland, to bar tables painted black with a white head, for Diageo, to resemble a pint of ‘the black stuff’ is described by Gavin as one of the pair’s main contracts: “It’s part of their marketing. If it’s outside a bar it will hopefully trigger someone to buy a pint of Guinness.”

Despite their success Gavin said they hadn’t realised change of use planning permission was required but said Monmouthshire County Council’s planning department has been helpful since he approached it for advice.

“I didn’t realise you had to apply for permission as I’d been farming from my grandfather’s barn for 14 years and we aren’t open to the public so it doesn’t really change anything.

“You don’t realise all the things you have to do,” said Gavin who said he and brother Liam, 26, simply set up their operation and the use of the site was never questioned.

The 32-year-old, who also runs grandfather Peter Jones’ sheep farm, said he hoped the barrel business could “future proof” the land which has been farmed by the family for 400 years.

They pay their 82-year-old grandfather rent to use the barn where they store and prepare the barrels and Gavin said: “I tried to farm it for 14 years and never made any money and this is a diversification.

“I run the fam for my grandfather and without him I probably wouldn’t be half the shepherd I am.

“We used the same shed for chickens when I had 180 for my 18th birthday and I sold the eggs in school, but that only lasted a few months. I think my grandfather did it to try and teach me about business. I’ve got all my business acumen from him.”

Other products the pair sell include giant barrels which people use for cold water dipping and Gavin said they often team up with Welsh businesses for cross promotion including a recent tie in with Newport-based Tiny Rebel brewery.

The brothers customised a barrel to promote the brewery’s Yma O Hyd lager and then pulled it up, and back down, the Skirrid mountain in Abergavenny.

The change of use planning application is being considered by Monmouthshire County Council’s planning department with a consultation on the proposal running until Wednesday, 11 November.