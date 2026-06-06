Bryn Celli Ddu to host annual Ancient Archaeology Alive! event on Ynys Môn

Nation Cymru staff

A much-anticipated archaeology event is set to take place at one of Wales’ most important ancient sites this month.

The public has been invited to step back in time at Bryn Celli Ddu, the famous Welsh passage tomb, near Llanfairpwllgwyngyll, for the much-loved annual Ancient Archaeology Alive! event on the 13 of June 2026.

Bryn Celli Ddu, or the ‘Mound in the Dark Grove’, is a late Neolithic passage tomb dating to around 5,000 years ago, located in northwest Wales, on the island of Ynys Môn.

It has a special feature, which means that on the longest day of the year, a beam of light is cast down the passage, lighting up the chamber.

This moment is a unique occasion, which links Ynys Môn and Wales with Ireland’s Neolithic heritage.

To celebrate, Cadw is opening the site up for a full day of free activities, as the site will become alive with the sounds and smells of the past.

Throughout the day, attendees will be invited to watch live flint knapping demonstrations with flint experts Ancient Crafts; take an archaeology tour of the monument; explore and join in a tour of the archaeological excavations; watch demonstrations of ancient rock art making techniques; join pottery workshops and demonstrations; find out more about what people ate and what they wore; through to finding out more about ancient natural dyes; and the colourful geology of the island with GeoMôn geologists.

The free open day will take place at Bryn Celli Ddu, between 11–4pm on the 13 of June 2026.

Dr Ffion Reynolds, Senior Heritage Events and Arts Manager at Cadw, said: “Bryn Celli Ddu is a fantastic monument, and the perfect site to promote Ynys Môn’s abundant archaeology and history.

“By hosting this event, we hope that more people will become familiar with the exceptional archaeological landscape of Bryn Celli Ddu, and how the island fits in to the wider picture of the story of Wales and beyond.”

For full summer events listings, visit www.gov.wales/cadw, find Cadw on Facebook or follow @cadwcymruwales on Instagram.

Free parking is provided at the Bryn Celli Ddu farm. Please follow signs to the monument and follow our steward’s directions. SAT NAV postcode: LL61 6EQ