Bryn Terfel elected Honorary Fellow of Wales’ National Academy

Sir Bryn Terfel, one of the world’s foremost opera singers, has been elected as an Honorary Fellow of the Learned Society of Wales.

He was formally admitted at the Senedd in Cardiff on 6 November during a celebration to mark the Society’s 15th anniversary.

The Society, as Wales’ National Academy, promotes and develops Wales’ research and knowledge community, and contributes to debates about the policies that affect Wales.

Sir Bryn performed I Can Give You the Starlight (Ivor Novello) and Suo Gân (traditional) at the event accompanied by his wife, the internationally acclaimed harpist Hannah Stone.

Sir Bryn, who was born in Pant Glas, Caernarfonshire, has sung in opera houses around the world, recorded with many of the leading companies and orchestras, and is the recipient of multiple awards, including a Grammy for the Metropolitan Opera’s 2013 recording of Richard Wagner’s Der Ring des Nibelungen.

The event also featured a panel discussion on the role of a National Academy in 2025, chaired by journalist Will Hayward. Panellists include: Dr Manon Antoniazzi FLSW (Parliament of Wales), Mark Drakeford MS, Baroness Finlay of Llandaff FLSW, Professor Yueng-Djern Lenn FLSW (Bangor University) and Professor Karen Salt (Trustee of The Williamson Trust).

Honorary Fellowships are awarded to people who have established a world-class reputation and status in their field. Sir Bryn joins Nobel Prize winner Professor Bill Phillips, former President of Ireland, Professor Mary McAleese, and, also from the world of Welsh music, composer Karl Jenkins.

Olivia Harrison, Chief Executive of the Learned Society of Wales, said: “It is a privilege to welcome Sir Bryn to the Society.

“His world-class status as a singer speaks for itself. It cannot be under-estimated what he does for Wales’ standing world-wide.

“It also says much about our own growing reputation that he was happy to accept the offer of an Honorary Fellowship. As we celebrate our 15th anniversary, our place in Wales’ academic, civic and cultural life is set to grow even further, supported by our Fellows and Honorary Fellows.”

For more information about the Learned Society of Wales, visit their site here.