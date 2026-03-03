Brynmawr man responsible for passenger’s death in fatal racing collision

A Brynmawr man has been found responsible for causing the death of his partner after a fatal collision that followed a street race nearly nine years ago.

Sophie Brimble, aged 20 and from Crickhowell, died at the scene of a crash in King Street, Brynmawr, in the early hours of 26 July 2017. She had been travelling in a car driven by Jay Bayliss, now 32, who was racing another driver at the time of the collision.

The second driver, Neil Brooks, was jailed for eight years in September 2019 following a trial and was disqualified from driving for five years after his release.

Bayliss was initially deemed unfit to stand trial because of injuries he sustained in the crash. However, following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, he was charged in 2024 with causing death by dangerous driving.

After a two-day trial of fact at Newport Crown Court, a jury on Tuesday 3 March found Bayliss jointly responsible for causing Sophie Brimble’s death by dangerous driving.

The case has now been adjourned until next month, when the court will determine the appropriate legal outcome.

In a tribute issued after the verdict, Sophie’s family described her as “beautiful inside and out” and said she had a “sparkle that made her unique”.

“From the moment she walked into a room it was as if the light shone a little brighter,” they said.

They remembered her infectious laughter, love of singing and the joy she brought to family and friends, saying she “loved life with her whole heart” and was “truly one of a kind”.

“Sophie was taken from us way too soon; it will be nine years in July which still feels like yesterday,” the family said. “Sophie will never be forgotten… she will be forever loved.”

Remarkable strength

PC Paul Rees, who acted as family liaison officer, said the force’s thoughts remained with Sophie’s loved ones.

“Our thoughts remain with Sophie’s family and loved ones, who have shown remarkable strength throughout the lengthy legal process,” he said.

“We hope that the outcome brings some kind of closure to this long-standing investigation and recognise that, while judicial proceedings have been completed, their suffering will continue.

“This case should serve as a stark reminder that there is no place for dangerous driving on our roads, and we will seek to prosecute those involved.”

The fatal collision occurred during what police described as a street race through the town centre.