Budget airline given water salute as flights to Iceland get underway at Cardiff Airport

Iceland’s budget airline was given a water salute by firefighters as low-cost seasonal flights to Reykjavík launched at Cardiff Airport today.

Customers on board the first Play Airlines flight from Wales were treated to an

Icelandic sweet treat of chocolate liquorice, candy stripes and Aurora Borealis cake before they departed.

Play’s inaugural seasonal flight programme at Cardiff came a day before the Wales football game in Iceland and the plane was full with 174 passengers on board.

The airline is providing direct flights from Cardiff to Reykjavík, twice a week, and is providing free stopovers in Iceland for customers on its North American connections, enabling a visit to two countries in one trip.

The journey on the 180-seat Airbus takes two hours and 40 minutes.

Stopovers

Lee Smith, Cardiff Wales Airport’s Head of Business Development, said: “It’s a

pleasure to welcome Play Airlines to Wales today.

“This exciting service allows customers to enjoy direct flights between Wales and Iceland for the first time.

“Play’s Icelandic hub in Reykjavík also allows for people in Wales to take advantage of Play’s free stopovers in Iceland, before jetting off to five key cities in North America.

“We look forward to working with the team at Play to continue growing in Wales.”

Half-term

Play will initially operate two flights per week on Mondays and Fridays for a six-weeks ending November 20.

This will coincide with Wales’ half-term school holidays from October 28 to November 1.

Flights will adjust to Thursdays and Sundays during the first week and Tuesdays and Wednesdays during the last week.

This is to accommodate two Uefa Nations League matches between Iceland and Wales.

Flights can be booked and stopover details can be found at www.flyplay.com

