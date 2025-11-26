Budget leaks have been ‘unacceptable and not very helpful’ – Darren Jones
The “riot act” has been read to parliamentarians and Government insiders responsible for leaking elements of the Budget, Chief Secretary to the Prime Minister Darren Jones said.
The lead-up to Rachel Reeves’ statement has been characterised by a flurry of leaks and speculation about the contents of her statement.
The Chancellor herself fuelled speculation about a manifesto-busting income tax rise with a highly unusual press conference aimed at preparing the ground for increased taxes and a warning that sticking to Labour’s pre-election promises would only be possible with “deep cuts” to public investment.
A leak to the Financial Times later revealed that the proposal to increase income tax rates for the first time in 50 years had been dropped.
Mr Jones told LBC Radio: “There have been some leaks which are unacceptable and not very helpful.
“We’ve had to read the riot act to people in Government about that.
“But, look, it’s for people to speculate, for commentators to comment, for column writers to write columns. I can’t tell them what to write.”
He said he was “very happy to read people the riot act”, and when asked if “parliamentary colleagues” had been on the receiving end, he said: “I think so.”
Always nice to hear from Darren “you might want to be a little more grateful for the crumbs” Jones.