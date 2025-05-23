Builder has to pay more than £9,000 in compensation after leaving a gas hob unconnected

Anthony Lewis, local democracy reporter

A builder has been told to pay more than £9,000 in compensation after leaving a gas hob unconnected for over a month and for not adhering to building regulations.

On April 9 at Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates’ Court, Harry Nixon, trading as HDH Building and Maintenance of Merthyr Tydfil, pleaded guilty to offences against trading standards legislation in a case brought by the trading standards service.

Nixon received fines for carrying out works which did not comply with professional diligence in his trade, for unregistered gas works, and not adhering to building regulations.

He was also ordered to pay £9,400 compensation to the customer.

Damp

Nixon was contracted to rectify a damp issue along one wall of a kitchen. This escalated to three walls which had plaster removed, damp-proofing applied to the interior of the walls, plaster boarding, and plastering.

In the process the kitchen units were removed including a gas hob, which was left disconnected for more than a month as works progressed.

The works were never completed because the customer lost confidence with work being done, the last straw being when wet plaster was being painted over.

The customer had, within a month, paid £7,500, rising to £9,400, yet after almost two months the work was still not finished.

The gas hob and pipework remained disconnected for a further month.

Gas leak

A gas safe engineer visiting the property found the pipework left from removing the gas hob had a gas leak and had to be made safe at a further cost to the customer.

The HSE (Health and Safety Executive) states that the removal of the gas hob should have been carried out by a qualified Gas Safe-registered engineer, which Nixon was not.

The council said that the results could have been catastrophic both for the customer and neighbours.

Merthyr Tydfil council building control also inspected the works and found that building regulations had not been adhered to.

Merthyr Tydfil’s trading standards team leader, Craig Rushton, said: “Home improvements can be a significant cost for property owners.

“It is important that before you allow works to take place at your property carry out some background checks on your builder.

“You can find information out if the builder claims to be a member of a trade association by checking the register of that trade association.

“If you are having gas works done then then check to see that the business and the engineer are on the Gas Safe Register.

“This can be easily done on the Gas Safe website.

“You can also carry out general searches on the internet.

“Finally ensure you have a contract in writing off your builder.”

Councillor Declan Sammon, cabinet member for transformation, governance, and social partnership, said: “We will continue to protect residents of Merthyr Tydfil from rogue traders during this cost of living crisis and beyond.

“Our trading standards service, where possible, will investigate businesses, especially those who do not comply with the requirements of the Gas Safety Register.

“Businesses providing building services to our residents have a duty to provide a fair and honest service.”

