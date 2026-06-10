Builder jailed after family’s home condemned following botched work

Mark Mansfield

A builder has been jailed after carrying out substandard building work that left a family facing tens of thousands of pounds in repair costs and forced them from their home.

Mark Anthony Batt, 45, of Barry, was sentenced to nine months in prison at Cardiff Crown Court on May 21 after being convicted of fraud and consumer protection offences linked to work at a property in Caerphilly County Borough.

The court heard that Batt received around £39,000 from the homeowner to carry out building work, but much of the project was left incomplete and what was completed was found to be of an extremely poor standard.

An independent building surveyor concluded that multiple aspects of the construction failed to comply with Building Regulations and that much of the work had little or no value.

As a result, the property was declared structurally unsafe and condemned, forcing the family, including a young child, to leave their home immediately.

For several months, the family relied on relatives for support while living in difficult conditions. They were forced to prepare and eat meals in a garage that had been temporarily converted into a kitchen.

Investigators found that most of the work carried out by Batt had to be demolished and rebuilt. The cost of putting the problems right was estimated at a further £89,000.

The prosecution was brought following an investigation into the building work and the financial losses suffered by the homeowners.

Councillor Philippa Leonard, Cardiff Council’s cabinet member for planning and public protection, said the case highlighted the damage rogue traders can cause.

“The victims in this case suffered not only substantial financial losses but also significant disruption to their daily lives after being forced from their home because of unsafe building work,” she said.

“Consumers place their trust in traders to carry out work honestly, competently and in accordance with the law. When that trust is abused, we will not hesitate to take action.”