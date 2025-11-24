Building the future to protect the past: Wales invests in next generation of stonemasons

The Welsh Government’s historic environment service, Cadw, is searching for three new trainee stonemasons to join and train alongside its team of professional stonemasons.

With roughly one third of Wales’s buildings constructed from traditional materials – solid stone, brick or pre-1919 timber framing – the demand for skilled stonemasons and conservation professionals has never been greater.

These buildings shape towns and streets across Wales, yet there’s an increasing struggle to find craftspeople with the expertise to care for them properly.

This one-off traineeship will see three stonemasons recruited to work alongside Cadw’s in-house professional heritage skills team, Cadwraeth Cymru. The trainees will undertake a dedicated two-year training programme leading to an NVQ3 qualification in Heritage Masonry, gaining hands-on experience whilst being mentored by expert conservation masons.

As well as practical training, the trainees will have opportunities to engage with the public and participate in events showcasing heritage skills.

On Thursday, as part of a special day of culture at St Fagans National Museum of History, several Cadw stonemasons showed off their talents and skills to members of the public, demonstrating the expertise that potential trainees could develop.

Whilst visiting, Minister for Culture and Skills Jack Sargeant, said: “Every historic building in Wales tells a story – of the people who built it, lived in it, and cared for it through the generations.

“By investing in heritage training, we’re ensuring that future generations can continue to care for the distinctive buildings that give character and identity to our towns, villages and cities.“

A key concern facing the heritage sector is an ageing workforce with too few opportunities for young people to enter these rewarding professions.

Fleur Gordon, Head of Monument Conservation at Cadw, said: “Traditional buildings need traditional skills, and at Cadw we looking to create career pathways that will help young people find their way into this rewarding and essential work.

“Caring for our many historic buildings and monuments in Wales requires dedication and expertise. By training the next generation of stonemasons and conservation specialists, we’re not just preserving buildings; we’re safeguarding the skills, knowledge and craftsmanship that have shaped our nation’s identity for centuries.”

The closing date for applications is 27 November 2025 and details can be found here: Work for Cadw.