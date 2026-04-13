Bullying claim at Welsh Mountain Zoo ruled out of time

Martin Shipton

A former employee at Welsh Mountain Zoo claims she was bullied and humiliated by a manager for years.

The woman, who worked at the Colwyn Bay tourist attraction as a janitor, says she was so traumatised by the manager’s bad behaviour that she was unable to file an employment tribunal claim within the time allowed, and it was therefore rejected.

But she has now shared papers relating to the case with Nation.Cymru.

Speaking on grounds of anonymity to protect her mental health, the ex-employee said: “Welsh Mountain Zoo should ensure that other workers are not treated in the way I was. That’s why I want my case to be known about.”

Her claim to the tribunal listed a series of incidents that she had cumulatively found intolerable.

The first occasion that gave her cause for concern occurred early in 2022. She stated: “While carrying out my morning cleaning duties in the ladies’ toilet block, [a named manager] entered the building and confronted me aggressively, questioning why I hadn’t said good morning. “Despite explaining that I was just feeling quiet, he accused me of having an ‘attitude’ and continued demanding answers. He physically blocked the doorway, making me feel trapped and unable to leave. When I moved to the disabled toilet, he followed me and stood in that doorway too, continuing his line of questioning with a raised tone and intimidating body language.

“I asked twice for him to step aside so I could continue working, but he only shifted slightly, forcing me to squeeze past him. I offered to speak with him in an office with witnesses, but he refused and said that ‘witnesses will not be necessary’. His conduct left me feeling unsafe and deeply uncomfortable.

“I immediately reported this to [another named manager], but was told it was not his concern and I should resolve the matter directly with [the manager concerned]. No support or follow-up action was provided.

“I believe I was treated less favourably, and that the situation was aggravated by my gender, as male colleagues were not subjected to this kind of invasive behaviour in isolated areas.”

On another occasion, she wrote: “During noon toilet checks, [the manager] approached me in the hallway and, in the presence of members of the public, demanded to know which toilet cubicle I had used and why I had been inside for so long. Despite my explanation that it was peak season and the facilities were busy, he continued to press me about my personal use of the toilet.

“I found this extremely intrusive, inappropriate, and humiliating — especially given that it happened in earshot of customers. I attempted to leave the situation, but he followed me outside the building and continued his line of questioning. I expressed that his questions were inappropriate and too personal, but he insisted: ‘I have the right to know as I am your line manager’.

“I later reported this to HR, but was discouraged from making a formal complaint. I was told: ‘You will not get anywhere with it.’ Again, no meaningful action was taken.

“I believe the public questioning of my use of the toilet, and his dismissive behaviour afterwards, was discriminatory, degrading, and based on my sex, particularly as it related to a private and sensitive matter in a gendered context.”

Further incidents were cited by the ex-employee, split into six categories:

* Constantly harassing her regarding her whereabouts and quality of work;

* Excluding her from staff courses and denying her a uniform;

* Participating in or encouraging gossip about her;

* Isolating her for 100% of her working day;

* Publicly harassing and bullying her over the radio;

* Senior management ignoring her complaints and requests for help.

On one occasion the manager is said to have approached her on the zoo’s overflow car park, with the following conversation taking place:

Manager: Why are you here helping in the car park?

Employee: [A named employee] asked me to help for a minute whilst they had a break.

Manager: “You are NOT to help anyone unless I tell you to! I am your line manager!

Employee: “Why are you shouting at me in front of the public? Have I done something wrong?

Manager: “I see what you’re doing, I’ve dealt with your kind before, you think you can figure me out! Well let me tell you, you cannot! And I suggest you refrain from questioning my authority and stick to doing what you’re told!

Sweeping paths

On another occasion, the ex-employee said she received a radio call from the manager at around 8.30am, as she was sweeping paths in the zoo. The following conversation is said to have ensued:

Manager: What’s your location?

Employee: I’m behind the shop.

There was no reply, just radio silence. After around 10 minutes, the manager appeared from behind the worker.

Manager: Why are you using the blower?

Employee: I’m doing the paths.

Manager: I want you to sweep with the stiff brush; do not use the blower.

Employee: Why can’t I use the blower, and why are you shouting at me? You’re always angry with me. Have I done something wrong?

Manager: Ooohhh, I see! Make sure you use the stiff brush, people are watching!

The employee wrote: “[The manager] was confrontational, passive aggressive, and threatening, making me feel very scared, vulnerable, intimidated and humiliated along with constant self-doubt.”

On another occasion the worker was confronted by the manager as she was putting on her work boots in the gardeners’ mess room.

Manager: What exactly did you do on the weekend? I left you a jobs list and I’ve been around the site to check if you have done them, and you haven’t. There will be disciplinary action if you fail to follow instructions, and it has been reported to me that you spent some time with another member of staff when you should have been doing your own jobs.

Employee: “I have done my jobs list, I did everything, but [a named colleague] wasn’t feeling well, so I helped him finish his jobs.

Manager: That is not up to you to do; you had no business helping him.

Employee: How can I leave a member of staff alone when they are not feeling well?

Manager: “[The colleague] should have gone home then; you are not allowed to help other members of staff.

Employee: So you would have me walk away from someone when they are not feeling well because you don’t want me to work with others? I heard you tell everyone that [another colleague] is on light duties as she has ‘women issues’ and that she would have [two further colleagues] helping her. I just don’t understand how you can have one rule for me and one for everyone else.

Manager: “That’s none of your concern, and it’s also come from above that you are not to work with anyone else. Just do your own jobs and make sure they are actually done because the jobs I left you don’t look like they have been done.

‘Extremely aggressive’

The ex-employee wrote: “[The manager] was extremely aggressive in his tone, had no consideration for his staff’s wellbeing, and unfairly criticised work that I had completed to a high standard.”

The manager is also said to have joined in staff gossip about the ex-employee, who included the following alleged dialogue in her tribunal claim:

Manager: Everyone’s talking about you.

Employee: What? Who’s talking about me?

Manager: Everyone’s talking about you and [the colleague she stayed with when he was unwell at work].

Employee: Me and [the named colleague]? Why?

Manager: It’s been noted that you two are very close.

Employee: Yes, we are close, but why is everyone talking about us? I don’t like people gossiping about me — I’m an extremely private person.

Manager: Well, I’m just letting you know we’re all talking about it — it’s the hot topic.

Employee: I don’t like this. Can you stop please and tell everyone else to stop gossiping? It’s no one’s business.”

Manager: “I can’t stop people from talking, can I?

Employee: Yes, you can — it’s making me uncomfortable.

Manager: So should I tell everyone there is something going on then?

The ex-employee wrote: “He walked away smugly, laughing. The above comments were frequent, unnecessary and information seeking to fuel staff gossiping.”

She went on to conclude: “The incidents I have described … show a clear and ongoing pattern of mistreatment during my employment at the Welsh Mountain Zoo.

I was regularly isolated, spoken to aggressively, and treated differently to other members of staff.

“My requests for help or fair treatment were ignored, and those in management positions … failed to take any proper action even though they were aware of how I was being treated and the effect it was having on me.

“The way I was spoken to, excluded, and made to work alone had a serious impact on my confidence and mental health. Over time I became anxious, withdrawn, and constantly on edge at work.

“When nothing changed and the situation continued, I felt I had no choice but to resign because I had lost all trust and confidence in the management and the organisation in its entirety.”

Anxiety

Despite having a statement from her GP saying she had been unable because of her anxiety and depression to lodge an employment tribunal claim within the time limit, the ex-employee wasn’t granted an exemption, so a full hearing of her case did not take place.

Welsh Mountain Zoo successfully argued that the case should not go ahead because it was out of time.

In a submission to the tribunal, the zoo’s owners, the National Zoological Society of Wales, also stated: “It is denied that the claimant was unfairly dismissed as alleged or at all.

“It is denied that the claimant was discriminated against on the ground of sex as alleged or at all.”

Welsh Mountain Zoo was asked what measures it had taken to combat bullying, but we did not receive a response.