Burned down hotel to become luxury affordable housing

Bruce Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter

A consultation into plans to build 35 affordable homes on the site of the former Cleddau Bridge Hotel, Pembroke Dock will be launched next week.

In a prime location at one of the entrances to Pembroke Dock the former Cleddau Bridge Hotel has been derelict since a fire in March 2019, which brought emergency services from as far afield as Ammanford, Aberystwyth and Swansea.

Fire and Rescue Service has previously said the 2019 fire was started by a deliberate act.

Following a fire investigation, Dyfed-Powys Police said they found there to be insufficient evidence to identify a suspect.

A previous planning application for the demolition of the hotel and siting of a residential care home and linked bungalows was submitted in October 2022 and which was subsequently granted permission in February 2023.

This permission is still live and allows for the loss of the hotel use of the site and its alternative redevelopment as a residential care home.

New buyers

The site has now been purchased by Castell Group Property Specialists who specialise in delivering affordable housing in South Wales and have undertaken a joint development deal with Pembrokeshire County Council (PCC) and that deal was agreed back in April 2024.

Castell Group Property Specialists, through agent Hayston Developments & Planning Ltd, now wants to demolish what is left of the hotel.

They want to build two-storey affordable housing units, with landscaping and ecological enhancements.

They say they want the housing to be 100% affordable, in a mix of social rent and affordable housing.

Initial discussions with the council were for 38 affordable units, which has been lowered to 35 in a mix of 16 x 1 bed units, 11 x 2-bed units, 6 x 3-bed units and 2 x 4 bed units.

Anyone who wishes to contribute to the discussion about this proposed development must do so by October 18, the formal consultation period commencing on September 18.

Details may be viewed here.

Responses should be emailed or posted to Hayston Development & Planning Ltd, Planning Studio, Hayston Bridge, Johnston, Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, SA62 3HJ.

A formal application to Pembrokeshire County Council will follow the pre-consultation.

