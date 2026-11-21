David Hughes, Press Association Political Editor and Nation.Cymru Staff

Andy Burnham has been accused of turning his back on Wales after ruling out the transfer of further powers from Whitehall to Cardiff Bay.

First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth accused Mr Burnham of showing more respect to English regions than Wales.

He said Mr Burnham had written to him setting out the refusal to devolve responsibilities over policing and justice, the Crown Estate and rail infrastructure to Wales.

The First Minister told BBC Radio 4’s Today: “Andy Burnham had more influence and powers over policing as the mayor of Manchester than I do as the first minister of Wales.

“That is not acceptable, and that is why so many people will be disappointed today to see this new Prime Minister turning his back on devolution for Wales.”

He said it was an example of “Whitehall fighting the devolution of powers to Wales”.

In his letter to the First Minister, Mr Burnham said he was “not persuaded” by the call to devolve policing powers.

The letter, seen by BBC Wales, said: “The integrated England and Wales policing system is essential to maintaining interoperability, enabling seamless cross-border working and ensuring forces in Wales can draw on national and specialist capabilities.”

The current devolution settlement meant Wales can “benefit from the resources, expertise and resilience” of a shared justice system.

“Effective partnership working is therefore essential to improving outcomes for victims, reducing reoffending and building safer communities.”

The UK Government is “not persuaded by the case for devolving the management of the Crown Estate in Wales, nor to prepare for a future transfer”, the letter said.

On rail, the Prime Minister said: “I believe funding and delivery of infrastructure is best done by the new Great British Railways, in collaboration with Transport for Wales and Welsh government.

“I am therefore not persuaded by the case for full devolution of rail infrastructure, as it would fragment the current system and affect the service provided to the public by the highly integrated cross-border network.”

Welsh Liberal Democrat leader David Chadwick MP also criticised the decision, saying: “Andy Burnham spent years telling Westminster to trust Manchester with more power. Now he’s in No 10, he owes Wales an explanation. Why does Labour still refuse to treat Wales as an equal nation to Scotland?

“Giving Wales control over rail investment and the Crown Estate would help us build a stronger, modern economy. It is extremely short sighted to keep blocking progress on these areas.

“Every Welsh Liberal Democrat MP elected at the next general election will fight to give Wales the economic tools it needs to succeed.”

Welsh Secretary Stephen Kinnock said: “The Prime Minister has written to the First Minister setting out an offer for how he wants to work in partnership to deliver good growth and jobs in every Welsh postcode, reindustrialise Wales and empower Welsh communities through devolution.

“The Prime Minister’s offer reflects our view that devolution must be about more than transferring powers from one government to another and that he instead wants each government to consider, alongside local authority partners, how we can empower Welsh regions to use both reserved and devolved powers to drive economic growth.

“What matters is what works.”