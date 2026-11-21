Burnham accused of ‘turning his back’ on Wales over devolution row
David Hughes, Press Association Political Editor and Nation.Cymru Staff
Andy Burnham has been accused of turning his back on Wales after ruling out the transfer of further powers from Whitehall to Cardiff Bay.
First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth accused Mr Burnham of showing more respect to English regions than Wales.
He said Mr Burnham had written to him setting out the refusal to devolve responsibilities over policing and justice, the Crown Estate and rail infrastructure to Wales.
The First Minister told BBC Radio 4’s Today: “Andy Burnham had more influence and powers over policing as the mayor of Manchester than I do as the first minister of Wales.
“That is not acceptable, and that is why so many people will be disappointed today to see this new Prime Minister turning his back on devolution for Wales.”
He said it was an example of “Whitehall fighting the devolution of powers to Wales”.
In his letter to the First Minister, Mr Burnham said he was “not persuaded” by the call to devolve policing powers.
The letter, seen by BBC Wales, said: “The integrated England and Wales policing system is essential to maintaining interoperability, enabling seamless cross-border working and ensuring forces in Wales can draw on national and specialist capabilities.”
The current devolution settlement meant Wales can “benefit from the resources, expertise and resilience” of a shared justice system.
“Effective partnership working is therefore essential to improving outcomes for victims, reducing reoffending and building safer communities.”
The UK Government is “not persuaded by the case for devolving the management of the Crown Estate in Wales, nor to prepare for a future transfer”, the letter said.
On rail, the Prime Minister said: “I believe funding and delivery of infrastructure is best done by the new Great British Railways, in collaboration with Transport for Wales and Welsh government.
“I am therefore not persuaded by the case for full devolution of rail infrastructure, as it would fragment the current system and affect the service provided to the public by the highly integrated cross-border network.”
Welsh Liberal Democrat leader David Chadwick MP also criticised the decision, saying: “Andy Burnham spent years telling Westminster to trust Manchester with more power. Now he’s in No 10, he owes Wales an explanation. Why does Labour still refuse to treat Wales as an equal nation to Scotland?
“Giving Wales control over rail investment and the Crown Estate would help us build a stronger, modern economy. It is extremely short sighted to keep blocking progress on these areas.
“Every Welsh Liberal Democrat MP elected at the next general election will fight to give Wales the economic tools it needs to succeed.”
Welsh Secretary Stephen Kinnock said: “The Prime Minister has written to the First Minister setting out an offer for how he wants to work in partnership to deliver good growth and jobs in every Welsh postcode, reindustrialise Wales and empower Welsh communities through devolution.
“The Prime Minister’s offer reflects our view that devolution must be about more than transferring powers from one government to another and that he instead wants each government to consider, alongside local authority partners, how we can empower Welsh regions to use both reserved and devolved powers to drive economic growth.
“What matters is what works.”
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Well its clear now Liebour no different to Tory or Reform all Unionist parties Scotland and Northern Ireland have those powers but not us Burnham has more faces than big ben to myself i see this as Racism by Wastminster towards Wales whichever party is in power to say i am ANGRY is an understatement LONG LIVE A WELSH REPUBLIC the sooner it happens the better
The Labour UK PM, who wants devolution everywhere in England, doesnt seem to ‘be persuaded’ that Wales should have any devolution at all. Indeed undermining welsh devolution at every turn seems to have become the defaut position of Labour – at Westminster and in Wales – since their humiliating rejection by the Welsh electorate on May 7th.
Did the Welsh government honestly expect a different outcome? Welsh voters vote in a Welsh government on the basis of their manifesto, the government in London actually decides how much of this the Welsh government is allowed to implement. This is very often a different party to the one elected in Wales. This is what we have to accept as democracy in Wales
The Cymry should know the answer by now that anything we ask for is refused. Perhaps we should try reverse psychology and say we don’t want things and then they may force things on us.
Several independent reports have recommended the devolution of policing and justice, and last year Cardiff hosted the top judges and lawmakers who said the system is not working for Cymru and even the buildings were not fit for purpose. It is plain to see, Westminster is not interested in what is needed, wanted or required by the people of Cymru, and only interested in maintaining the status quo and holding on to power and keeping our country in its place, as they see it. We need to rid ourselves of this colonial thinking ASAP.
Recently during Welsh Labour’s conference, the “holy emperor of Manchester,” Andy Burnham, claimed that Welsh Labour had lost the principle of devolution—the reason they were voted out of government. “Principle”? Really? This from a man who said he would fair fund Wales when running for the Labour leadership in 2015, only to become Prime Minister in 2026 and subsequently throw every principle—including Wales—under the bus. With UK Labour’s regressive attitude towards Welsh devolution, they can no longer claim to be the architects of devolution. Demolishers more like. They are a gaggle of self-serving cowboy builders: they give you a quote,… Read more »
Cymru, the last English colony.
I suspect Kinnock has had a hand in this. Yet again, Welsh Labour is more concerned with its own self-interest than with the interests of the Welsh electorate, who voted for parties advocating further devolution in May. Why am I not surprised? Calls for greater devolution within Wales ignore the differences between Welsh and English local government. Wales has no elected regional mayors, and many of its 22 councils serve barely 100,000 people or fewer. Is Labour seriously suggesting Westminster powers should be devolved to places like Llandrindod Wells or Haverfordwest rather than the Senedd? Strengthening local government, particularly in… Read more »