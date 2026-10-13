Burnham accused of ‘unpicking’ Brexit deal as date set for UK-EU summit

Press Association Political Staff

Andy Burnham has been accused of “unpicking” the original Brexit deal after he announced a key UK-EU summit next month will be used to push for new trade deals with the bloc.

The summit will take place in Brussels on November 20, where the two sides will seek to sign a new food and drink agreement, a youth mobility scheme and a pact on emissions trading.

On Monday, Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch accused the Prime Minister of revealing his hand before the negotiations begin.

She told the Commons: “What has the Prime Minister chosen to focus on today? Brexit.

“Here he is unpicking the deal this country signed with the EU a decade after the referendum.

“He is not going to get a better deal. The EU are tough negotiators, and it’s not just that the EU are tough negotiators, he has already revealed his entire negotiating hand.

“He has just blurted out everything he wants in this statement and I will tell him now, as a former trade secretary, this is not how you conduct negotiations.”

Mr Burnham’s push for closer ties have been welcomed by figures including Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan.

He believes Brexit was “the biggest act of economic self-harm in the history of our country”, a spokesperson said.

“That is why he wholeheartedly supports the Prime Minister’s ambition to seek a closer relationship with the EU to put our capital, country and continent on course for a more secure and prosperous future,” the spokesperson continued.

“The case for rejoining the EU has never been stronger – and Sadiq is clear that immediate steps should be taken to deepen integration with our European neighbours in order to boost our economy and drive up living standards.”

Naomi Smith, chief executive of Best for Britain, which campaigns for the UK to rejoin the EU, said: “Burnham’s approach to the damage Brexit has done to Britain is a breath of fresh air for our politics, but lasting relief requires lasting change, which will only hold if politicians recognise the broad consensus of belief across the country about the future of our relationship with Europe, free from foreign interference and influence.

“It’s clear that the facts have changed and with them voters’ minds have too, but they’re not won over by halfway house measures and there’s now a clear majority in favour of EU membership – and the £92bn economic transformation it can deliver to our communities.”

Mr Burnham also used his Commons appearance to row back on his suggestion that Russia tried to influence the Brexit vote.

The Prime Minister denied he had sought to question the legitimacy of the 2016 referendum after telling The Rest Is Politics podcast that on entering No 10 he was told it was “clear” that Moscow was behind state-sponsored interference.

“It is a matter of record that Russian actors sought to interfere in the 2019 general election and we think it is inconceivable that this was the first time,” he told MPs.

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