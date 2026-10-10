Burnham assures Zelensky of ‘complete solidarity’ amid Trump’s diesel deal

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has reiterated his “complete solidarity” with Ukraine in a call with Volodymyr Zelensky after Donald Trump announced a deal to buy diesel from Moscow.

Mr Burnham said he recognised the past day had been “difficult for Ukraine” and the two talked about the importance of keeping up pressure on Russia.

They agreed to meet in person in the coming days to continue talks.

Mr Trump announced the deal to buy more than one million tonnes of diesel from Russia on Friday, as rising fuel prices heaped political pressure on him ahead of next month’s mid-term elections in the US.

A Downing Street spokesperson said on Saturday: “The Prime Minister spoke with President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine today.

“The Prime Minister began by recognising the last 24 hours had been difficult for Ukraine and reiterated his complete solidarity.

“The two leaders next discussed the importance of maintaining pressure on Russia: the Prime Minister made it clear that the UK would continue to strengthen its sanctions on Russia and to take further action to constrain the Russian war machine, building on new UK designations against Russian targets announced this week.

“They underlined that Russia should agree to an immediate energy ceasefire, ending its brutal strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure and its attacks on shipping in the Black Sea. This would immediately release more energy and food supplies into the global market.

“The two leaders agreed to meet in person in the coming days to continue their discussion.”

Mr Zelensky had criticised the move by Mr Trump, saying it “plays into Russia’s hands” and would prolong the war.

The US president meanwhile lashed out at the Ukrainian leader on Saturday, suggesting Mr Zelensky had not done enough to end the war with Russia.

Speaking at the White House, he said: “I suggest they get a new leader who can make a deal″, adding that ”for some reason (Zelensky) never does.”

He added: “I think it’s time for Ukraine to get a new president.”

Mr Trump posted on social media saying he had struck the deal with Russian president Vladimir Putin in a phone call.

The call was expected to discuss a suspected case of plague in Russia, but instead Mr Trump said afterwards that Moscow would immediately supply more than 300,000 tonnes of diesel, followed by an additional 500,000 tonnes in November and one million tonnes “immediately thereafter”.

Russia will deliver an additional three million tonnes “within a short period of time” after that, he wrote.

The announcement came after Mr Trump signed a sweeping Russia sanctions law just last month aimed at clamping down on the oil and gas revenues that fuel Russia’s war against Ukraine.