Burnham calls for Poundland executives to work with Government to save stores
David Hughes, Sophie Wingate, Nina Lloyd and Harry Taylor, Press Association
Poundland’s owners need to find a “practical solution” to keep stores open and save jobs, Andy Burnham has said.
The Prime Minister’s comments came as Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds was set to meet the chain’s US-based owners Gordon Brothers amid Government criticism of their handling of the retailer.
Poundland filed a notice to appoint administrators last week, putting the future of its roughly 11,000 workers at risk.
Gordon Brothers, which only bought Poundland last year for £1 and launched a sale process for the company at the start of September, is under pressure to accept a bid to save the retailer, which is on the brink of collapse despite interest from several major supermarket chains.
Asked what his message was to Poundland’s executives, Mr Burnham said: “Focus on the people in your employment.
“Meet with the Business Secretary because we are setting up that meeting. Come up with a practical solution that saves jobs and saves those stores because many of them are viable propositions.
“They’re on high streets. They matter in our communities. There is a solution to be found here. Sit down with us and let’s find it.”
He said the Government was “prepared to find what we can do” to help save the chain.
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