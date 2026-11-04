Burnham calls for Poundland executives to work with Government to save stores

David Hughes, Sophie Wingate, Nina Lloyd and Harry Taylor, Press Association

Poundland’s owners need to find a “practical solution” to keep stores open and save jobs, Andy Burnham has said.

The Prime Minister’s comments came as Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds was set to meet the chain’s US-based owners Gordon Brothers amid Government criticism of their handling of the retailer.

Poundland filed a notice to appoint administrators last week, putting the future of its roughly 11,000 workers at risk.

Gordon Brothers, which only bought Poundland last year for £1 and launched a sale process for the company at the start of September, is under pressure to accept a bid to save the retailer, which is on the brink of collapse despite interest from several major supermarket chains.

Asked what his message was to Poundland’s executives, Mr Burnham said: “Focus on the people in your employment.

“Meet with the Business Secretary because we are setting up that meeting. Come up with a practical solution that saves jobs and saves those stores because many of them are viable propositions.

“They’re on high streets. They matter in our communities. There is a solution to be found here. Sit down with us and let’s find it.”

He said the Government was “prepared to find what we can do” to help save the chain.