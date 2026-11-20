The UK will participate in the EU’s action plan to tackle small boats crossing the English Channel, marking a “very significant step forward” in tackling the crisis, Andy Burnham has said.

The agreement seeks to build a more structured relationship on the issue, which could see more intelligence sharing and “operational co-operation” between the EU and the UK, according to a joint statement.

Mr Burnham has blamed Brexit for hampering the Government’s ability to stop illegal immigration, saying there had been a “loss of collaboration with neighbours”.

On Friday, the Prime Minister also confirmed he is “interested” by the idea of joining the European Union’s pilot scheme to send rejected asylum seekers to Rwanda.

He said ministers want to “get closer” to discussions “happening in Europe around third country returns”.

He told a press conference: “We would be interested in finding out where Europe is up to on that.”

The scandal-hit Rwanda deportation plan introduced under the Conservatives was axed by Sir Keir Starmer immediately after he became Prime Minister.

The new EU pilot is said to differ from the Tory plan because it will only apply to asylum seekers who have exhausted all of their options, rather than all asylum seekers who arrive.

Shadow home secretary Chris Philp said: “This is beyond farcical. Labour voted against the Rwanda deal, slammed the Conservatives for pursuing it, and then scrapped it altogether when they got into office.

“Now Andy Burnham might revive it despite calling it a ‘colossal failure’ – not because it could help with illegal immigration, but simply because it will please Brussels.”

After Brexit, the UK was removed from the Dublin Agreement, a deal which allowed member states to return refugees to the country where they first arrived.

Mr Burnham told European Union chiefs: “For people worried about illegal immigration, and there are many people who have very legitimate concerns about that, they will be pleased, I’m sure, to hear about Britain’s participation in the Channel action plan and that is a very significant step forward, sharing more data between us on that very important issue.”

The joint statement said there would be “deepened cooperation” on stopping illegal migration.

“This includes regular information exchange on migration management projects, returns and visa related issues in respect of key countries of origin and transit relevant for irregular migration towards the EU and the UK,” it said.

“We aim to continue our cooperation, finding synergies in our engagement with partner countries and enhancing operational cooperation.”

Both parties also pledged to set up a “structured Dialogue on migration”.

“Given the shared nature of these challenges, any new joint activities should be underpinned by a joint commitment, including, where appropriate, financial contributions,” it added.