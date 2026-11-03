Burnham: I have not proposed return to EU freedom of movement

Sophie Wingate, Press Association Deputy Political Editor

Andy Burnham has said he has not proposed the return of freedom of movement between the UK and the EU, as he vowed to make the public “the boss” in deciding Britain’s future relationship with the bloc.

But the Prime Minister said an “honest discussion” was needed about how temporary migration from Europe had been replaced by long-term settlement in larger numbers since Brexit.

He wants to lock in deals on food and drink, emissions trading and a youth mobility scheme at a Brussels summit on November 20, but told ministers that the period beyond that would be to “explore options” for the long-term relationship that will eventually be put to the public.

In a sign that a food and agriculture deal is almost finalised, a draft text has been circulated among the 27 EU members, the BBC reported, along with similar documents on the emissions trading and youth mobility plans.

Mr Burnham’s remarks in recent weeks have fuelled questions about the prospect of the UK returning to the EU or adopting its freedom of movement rules.

In an interview with ITV airing on Tuesday, the Labour leader said: “I have not proposed freedom of movement coming back.

“I do believe that we should have an honest discussion with people about how immigration has changed since the Brexit vote because the shorter term migration of people coming from Europe and then going back has been replaced with long term settlement in bigger numbers, and that was the Boriswave.”

He said this had “led to more illegal migration because we can’t share data anymore” with European partners.

Mr Burnham, who fought a by-election in Leave-voting Makerfield that served as a stepping stone into No 10 with a promise not to “re-run” Brexit arguments, said he had noticed during the campaign that public opinion had changed in the constituency over the decade since the 2016 Brexit vote.

He continued: “I think public opinion has changed nationally.

“But I want to be really clear on this issue. I will not run ahead of public opinion. The public need to be the boss when it comes to whatever happens with Brexit.”

Mr Burnham was pressed again on the issue after an interview, last weekend, in which he called for an “honest discussion” about a return to freedom of movement prompted questions about how close the UK could become to Brussels.

Confusion deepened after further interviews, in which he first said there would be no shift within this Parliament and signalled that he could fight the next general election on a promise to take the UK back into the bloc.

In a second interview, he said “no” when asked whether he would allow the UK to reinstate EU freedom of movement without a referendum, forcing Downing Street to later clarify that he was “not leaning either way” on how to move forward.

Mr Burnham told MPs in the Commons last week there was “no confusion at all” about his position when asked if he wanted a referendum on rejoining the bloc.

He committed to sticking to red lines set out in Labour’s manifesto – which rule out returning to the customs union, single market or free movement – for the duration of this Parliament.

He also told his Cabinet to avoid publicly backing specific options for the UK’s future relationship with the EU in a letter seeking to clarify his stance.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood declined to “indulge” in questions over her opinion over a potential return to free movement.

Ms Mahmood, who on Monday unveiled a tightening of immigration rules, told Sky News: “What I am keen on is abiding by our manifesto.

“The Prime Minister has himself recognised that there were significant issues with the free movement of people, and that should also be part of the debate that we’re going to have as a country about our Brexit settlement and what we do for the future.”

Asked whether she agreed with his assessment that the UK would have more control over migration if the UK rejoined the EU, she said losing access to EU-wide databases after Brexit had “had a very significant impact on us and our ability to manage migration into this country”.

Asked whether she wanted to see free movement, asylum minister Anna Turley told Sky: “My priority is sorting out the system that we’ve got, getting young people in my constituency into work, making sure we’ve got an immigration system that is not chaotic, that is controlled, that we stop the illegal migration through small boats, that we get a grip on removals.”

Meanwhile, the Liberal Democrats repeated calls for a return to the EU single market and customs union.

Responding to the reports that a draft deal on food and farming checks has been agreed, the party’s Europe spokesman Al Pinkerton said: “Scrapping the Brexit red tape strangling British food exporters is long overdue. For years, unnecessary trade barriers have held back British farmers and businesses while families have faced higher food prices and less variety on supermarket shelves.

“This deal is a step in the right direction, but it’s a patch, not a fix.

“The real solution is to rejoin the single market and to establish a customs union with the EU. The Liberal Democrats have consistently made the case for both, because removing barriers to trade means stronger businesses, lower prices and a growing economy.

“Ministers must now drop their self-imposed red lines and recognise that Britain’s economic future depends on rebuilding our relationship with our closest neighbours.”