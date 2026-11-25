Mark Mansfield

Andy Burnham insisted he was “listening to Wales” after Plaid Cymru challenged him at Prime Minister’s Questions over his refusal to devolve policing, justice, rail infrastructure and the Crown Estate.

Plaid Cymru MP Ann Davies pointed to support for further devolution from TUC Cymru and two former Labour first ministers, Carwyn Jones and Mark Drakeford. All 22 Welsh councils have backed transferring control of the Crown Estate to Wales.

Ms Davies reminded Mr Burnham that he had promised to listen to Wales and end Whitehall’s resistance to further devolution when he took office in July.

“Last week, the Prime Minister wasn’t persuaded and he simply said no,” the Caerfyrddin MP told the Commons. “So when exactly did he decide that Wales is no longer worth listening to?”

Mr Burnham replied: “I am listening to Wales, Mr Speaker. I’ve met the First Minister a number of times, and I put an offer on the table of deeper devolution around employment support.”

He said he would “never completely rule things out”, but argued that the two governments should start where they had common ground and could help more young people into work.

The exchange came a day after First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth told the Senedd that the Welsh Government was ready to lead a “new alliance” to press for further devolution. He has asked Mr Burnham for urgent talks and urged him to reconsider the findings of independent reviews.

The Independent Commission on the Constitutional Future of Wales recommended devolving justice in stages, starting with policing, probation and youth justice. It also backed devolving rail services and infrastructure with fair funding and shared oversight of cross-border services, as well as transferring responsibility for the Crown Estate to Wales.

In his letter to the First Minister last week, Mr Burnham argued that the shared policing system helped forces work across the border and gave Welsh forces access to specialist resources. He also backed retaining a shared justice system for England and Wales.

Offshore wind

On the Crown Estate, he said its scale and financial capacity helped it support long-term investment, including in offshore wind. He said Great British Railways should fund and deliver rail infrastructure in partnership with Transport for Wales and the Welsh Government.

Speaking after the Commons exchange, Ms Davies said: “Wales is asking for powers already exercised elsewhere in the United Kingdom. Instead of engaging with that case, the Prime Minister simply said no.”