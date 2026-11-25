Burnham insists he is ‘listening to Wales’ after rejecting calls for more powers
Mark Mansfield
Andy Burnham insisted he was “listening to Wales” after Plaid Cymru challenged him at Prime Minister’s Questions over his refusal to devolve policing, justice, rail infrastructure and the Crown Estate.
Plaid Cymru MP Ann Davies pointed to support for further devolution from TUC Cymru and two former Labour first ministers, Carwyn Jones and Mark Drakeford. All 22 Welsh councils have backed transferring control of the Crown Estate to Wales.
Ms Davies reminded Mr Burnham that he had promised to listen to Wales and end Whitehall’s resistance to further devolution when he took office in July.
“Last week, the Prime Minister wasn’t persuaded and he simply said no,” the Caerfyrddin MP told the Commons. “So when exactly did he decide that Wales is no longer worth listening to?”
Mr Burnham replied: “I am listening to Wales, Mr Speaker. I’ve met the First Minister a number of times, and I put an offer on the table of deeper devolution around employment support.”
He said he would “never completely rule things out”, but argued that the two governments should start where they had common ground and could help more young people into work.
The exchange came a day after First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth told the Senedd that the Welsh Government was ready to lead a “new alliance” to press for further devolution. He has asked Mr Burnham for urgent talks and urged him to reconsider the findings of independent reviews.
The Independent Commission on the Constitutional Future of Wales recommended devolving justice in stages, starting with policing, probation and youth justice. It also backed devolving rail services and infrastructure with fair funding and shared oversight of cross-border services, as well as transferring responsibility for the Crown Estate to Wales.
In his letter to the First Minister last week, Mr Burnham argued that the shared policing system helped forces work across the border and gave Welsh forces access to specialist resources. He also backed retaining a shared justice system for England and Wales.
Offshore wind
On the Crown Estate, he said its scale and financial capacity helped it support long-term investment, including in offshore wind. He said Great British Railways should fund and deliver rail infrastructure in partnership with Transport for Wales and the Welsh Government.
Speaking after the Commons exchange, Ms Davies said: “Wales is asking for powers already exercised elsewhere in the United Kingdom. Instead of engaging with that case, the Prime Minister simply said no.”
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Employment support isn’t going to achieve much without the jobs that come with growing the economy using more control over fiscal powers.
I smell something brown and bovine.
Like hell you are Burnham you have more faces than big Ben Wales needs INDEPENDENCE Quickly
Burnham has proved that he cannot be trusted. That he follows his own instincts and the interests of Westminster and England. His offer to devolve but one power way outside those being required was a pathetic fudge and attempt to deflect the argument. He ignores recommendations from an independent commission in order to perpetuate a system of governance that benefits England along the borders and the exchequer in Westminster to the detriment of the people of Cymru. His approach is colonialist, paternalistic, and imperialistic! It’s about time that we increased our demands and most certainly approached independence more vigorously.
Please give him a chance we’ve had such a bad time with one leader after another, given a year or two and then judge
He’s listening to the Welsh MPs, who don’t represent the NEW wales
I said when he was elected that he would give nothing to us and, unfortunately I was right.INDY NOW
He’s listening with his fingers in his ears.
All London is interested in is how much they can take from us. Scotland, N Ireland get a princely sum Wales oh no no no you can stump up for the HS2 that doesn’t come anywhere near us. No thanks Wales Needs Independence So London Cant Control Us!
I would turn all schools to Welsh medium and start looking at ways we can be self sufficient and less reliant on Westminster.
Yeah because the people of Wales are quite content with being a second class nation. The only people he is listening to are bigoted incomers, and uncle toms
He knows the Welsh are subdued. Historically controlled by England, still no change because we permit it. We pull our levers to the extreme, alas, they are but a gimmick.
Burnham insists he is ‘listening to Wales’ after rejecting calls for more powers.
We must start on “common ground” chosen by Andy Burnham.
His ‘Great’ British Railways is a vanity name for English Railways that will offer crumbs to Cymru.