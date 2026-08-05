Burnham ‘not considering’ public inquiry into Epstein’s UK activities

Christopher McKeon and John Besley, Press Association

Andy Burnham is not actively considering a public inquiry into the UK actions of paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein despite claims the Government was “looking into” holding one.

Victims minister Alex Davies-Jones suggested on Tuesday night that an inquiry was a possibility, adding the Prime Minister had agreed to meet Epstein’s victims and was “taking this very seriously”.

But a Ministry of Justice spokesperson said on Wednesday a public inquiry was “not being actively considered”.

Speaking to BBC Newsnight, Ms Davies-Jones also suggested ministers were considering an inquiry into alleged sexual misconduct by former Harrods owner Mohamed Al Fayed, who died in 2023.

More than 400 allegations have been made against Al Fayed, dating between 1977 and 2014, including sexual assault, rape, sexual exploitation and human trafficking.

The Met Police are investigating at least 156 victims who contacted them directly, including 21 who came forward before Al Fayed’s death in 2023 at the age of 94.

Asked if a public inquiry was on the table, Ms Davies-Jones said: “We are looking into this, we are reviewing what is possible… same with Harrods survivors.

“We already have a now statutory inquiry under way for the grooming gangs victims. I have been assured that the Prime Minister is taking this very seriously.

“He will meet with those victims and he is looking at what is possible, now he has access to all of the information as Prime Minister to see… what action we can take.”

A spokesperson for the MoJ said on Wednesday: “Our thoughts are firmly with the victims of Jeffrey Epstein, who have survived devastating trauma.

“As Minister Davies-Jones said, we are reviewing what is possible and will look at all options to support victims and survivors.

“The Prime Minister is committed to meeting with victims, but a public inquiry is not being actively considered.”

Epstein survivor Lisa Phillips told the BBC she hoped a meeting with Mr Burnham would mark “the beginning of a new chapter, one where survivors are heard, lessons are learned, institutions are held accountable where appropriate, and lasting reforms help protect future generations”.

The BBC reports leading Labour campaigners on violence against women and girls have sent Mr Burnham a document calling for an “impunity” inquiry investigating the UK activities of Epstein, the alleged behaviour of Al Fayed and allegations of sexual misconduct against West Ham co-owner David Sullivan.

Mr Sullivan was accused of sexually exploitative and predatory behaviour by seven women during a joint investigation by BBC Panorama and The Times into the 77-year-old businessman.

Mr Sullivan – West Ham’s largest shareholder – stood down as joint chairman of the club shortly before the investigation was broadcast in June, saying he wanted to focus on fighting what he called “factually incorrect and entirely false, decades-old allegations concerning my personal life”.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.