Burnham offers fresh start for relationship with Welsh Government, minister says

Andy Burnham offers a fresh start for the relationship between the UK and Welsh governments, a minister has said.

Dafydd Trystan Davies, Welsh Government cabinet minister for government effectiveness and the constitution, told BBC Politics Wales there is a “real opportunity” to work in partnership if Mr Burnham becomes prime minister.

Mr Burnham, the former mayor of Greater Manchester who is all but guaranteed to succeed Sir Keir Starmer, has announced plans for a “rewired Britain” with power shifted from Westminster to the regions.

Dr Davies, who has said devolution of further powers to Wales is one of his Government’s top priorities, told the BBC Mr Burnham’s plans were a “reflection of his time in England” and focused on local government.

He said: “I’d hope that he will listen to voices within Wales and within Scotland that can put the case for devolution to our national governments here in Wales and in Scotland.

“There’s a real opportunity to work in partnership there, a fresh start at a UK level and a fresh start in that relationship with the Welsh Government.

“I am not entirely sure whether ‘Team Burnham’ know what their position is on devolution to Wales and Scotland, and we stand ready to work with them and to make those positive changes and devolve further powers to Wales.”

Plaid Cymru entered government in Wales in May after a historic election result saw it oust Welsh Labour from power for the first time in more than two decades, a result which heaped further pressure on Sir Keir to resign.

Following the election, Rhun ap Iorwerth, the First Minister, said he hoped to have a constructive relationship with the UK Government and had an introductory phone call with Sir Keir, but a planned meeting of the leaders in June never materialised.