Burnham offers to work with devolved governments to spread power to regions

George Lithgow, Press Association Political and Home Affairs Correspondent & Nation Cymru Staff

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has offered to work with devolved governments to put more decision-making in the hands of regions and cities.

At a meeting with the first ministers of Scotland and Wales on Friday, the Prime Minister will say they should aim to go further than the transfer of powers from one parliament to another.

Devolution has been a centrepoint of the Prime Minister’s agenda since his march to Downing Street in the summer, and he has insisted giving more control to regional mayors and authorities across England will help to boost economic growth.

His vision for further devolution in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland has been less clear, but the Prime Minister has said he will listen to the nations’ calls for further powers while advocating that they share more responsibilities with local authorities.

Ahead of the first National Economic Council for the nations in Glasgow, Mr Burnham said: “Through No 10 North, we are rewiring the state.

“I want to make sure every city and region in the United Kingdom is part of that.

“Today I’ll be making an offer to the governments of each nation.

“Put politics aside and work in partnership with the UK Government to develop models of regional empowerment that ensure communities can use their own strengths to unlock their potential.

“This is the next stage of devolution.

“Together, there is no limit to what we can achieve.”

Not “A region of England”

First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth will urge Prime Minister Andy Burnham not to bypass the Senedd or treat Wales as a region of England when they meet in Glasgow on Friday.

Mr ap Iorwerth will press for greater devolved powers, a fairer funding settlement and delivery of the UK Government’s £14 billion rail investment commitment.

He will attend the National Economic Council and hold a separate meeting with the Prime Minister, with justice and policing powers among his priorities.

“This is the Prime Minister’s opportunity to prove his commitment to a respect agenda that works both ways,” the First Minister said ahead of the meetings.

“That means pledging not to bypass the Senedd, and not to treat Wales effectively as a region of England.”

Mr ap Iorwerth will call for a new Wales Bill to give Wales parity of powers with Scotland, alongside a proposed Growth Partnership between the two governments.

“I will be urging the Prime Minister to pursue a range of measures to improve the lives of the people of Wales,” he said.

“These include proposing a new Growth Partnership between the Welsh and UK Governments to boost prosperity in all parts of our nation, as well as a fairer funding settlement and parity of powers with Scotland through a new Wales Bill.

“This also means delivering without delay on the £14bn rail funding commitment the UK Government has already made to Wales.”

The First Minister said the case for devolving justice and policing was “particularly compelling and urgent” and would be a focus of his discussions with Mr Burnham.

He will also seek progress on arrangements for Cynnal, the Welsh Government’s proposed weekly child payment pilot for the poorest families, to proceed without a tax detriment.

“Wales also needs the UK Government to move quickly to ensure that we can press ahead with Cynnal – our weekly child payment pilot to help the poorest families – with no tax detriment,” he said.

“The Secretary of State for Wales has gone on record this week to say that discussions around this issue are progressing, so I expect tangible action to be pledged during our meetings in Glasgow.”

Olive branch

Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney said: “The National Economic Council provides an opportunity for the Prime Minister to turn words into action by engaging constructively with Scottish Government proposals to help grow our economy.

“The Prime Minister has made devolution a central focus for his government, however, the UK Government must ensure that any devolution proposals respect devolution in Scotland. That means working with the Scottish Government.

“The Scottish Government has put forward substantive proposals to the UK Government on areas where further devolution would help grow Scotland’s economy and I will press the Prime Minister, and his government, to work with us to deliver those proposals.”

Earlier this month, the Prime Minister used his first major speech north of the border since entering No 10 to offer an olive branch to Mr Swinney, saying he wanted to work together on giving more power to local communities.

Describing Scotland as “one of the most centralised nations in Europe”, he said he wanted the country to benefit from the same opportunities offered by his drive to devolve more power to English regions.

Northern Ireland will be represented at the meeting, Downing Street said, after First Minister Michelle O’Neill claimed deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly had “blocked” representation from the region amid the political fallout from the Drumcree parading dispute.