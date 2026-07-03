Burnham pledges closer working with devolved governments and backs voting reform

Mark Mansfield

Andy Burnham has pledged to build a closer relationship with the Welsh Government and other devolved administrations if he becomes prime minister, while also promising to push Labour to back electoral reform.

The Makerfield MP, now widely seen as the frontrunner to succeed Sir Keir Starmer, made the comments during a question-and-answer session on the social media platform Reddit on Friday evening.

Asked how he wanted his relationship with the governments in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland to work, Mr Burnham said: “I would like it to be as collaborative and pragmatic as possible.

“I want the same offer to power up places to be available in all parts of the UK. I will speak soon to First Ministers of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to agree a positive way of working to this end.”

The Labour leadership favourite also reiterated his long-standing support for changing Britain’s voting system.

Asked about electoral reform, Mr Burnham said: “I am a strong supporter of electoral reform, partly because I believe it will enable the change to a more collaborative politics, and one that is less about point-scoring and more about problem-solving.

“I will seek to persuade my own party of the need for a manifesto commitment to it in the next manifesto.”

Labour members voted in favour of proportional representation at the party’s 2022 conference, but the party’s 2024 general election manifesto instead focused on extending voting rights to 16 and 17-year-olds and reforming the House of Lords.

However, Mr Burnham ruled out calling an early general election if he enters Downing Street later this month.

Asked whether he would seek a fresh mandate, he replied: “No. As I said in my speech on Monday, I’m going to work to the 2024 manifesto.”

He also indicated he would stick to Labour’s manifesto commitment not to increase income tax, National Insurance or VAT, although he has previously suggested there is scope for other tax changes, including higher taxes on warehouses to help high street businesses.

Mr Burnham also said he would continue Britain’s support for Ukraine and seek to build on Sir Keir Starmer’s efforts to improve relations with the European Union.

Campaign launch

The Reddit session came after Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch criticised Mr Burnham for declining to take questions from journalists following his leadership campaign launch speech.

Posting on Reddit herself, she challenged him to hold a press conference, writing: “You’re going to be prime minister soon so it’s time to start acting like one.”

Mr Burnham replied: “Fair challenge, Kemi – but don’t forget it’s only two weeks since I faced questions from 74,000 members of the public in Makerfield!”