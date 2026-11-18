Alec Doyle, Local Democracy Reporter

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has offered to work with the Welsh Government on giving communities more powers after being challenged over illegal dumping and unauthorised development.

Wrexham MP Andrew Ranger raised the concerns of residents in Coedpoeth and Minera at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday (18 November).

He called for stronger enforcement powers for Wrexham Council and Natural Resources Wales.

Illegal dumping began in the summer at the Talwrn Road site in Coedpoeth and was subject to a stop notice by Natural Resources Wales that required the land to be restored to its former state by the end of October.

Despite a planning application for stables and a menage being refused on the site, work has continued and it has not been cleared.

Residents of the Coedpoeth and Minera were then further outraged when a second illegal dump site opened up at Nant Laid and Old Smelt Road. Dumping was stopped with a High Court injunction but it has since become a traveller encampment with a pending planning application to make it a permanent Traveller site.

The situation prompted public protests, a crisis meeting with Wrexham Council and Police and even a protest where residents dumped waste at the door of NRW’s Buckley office in protest at what they believe is a lack of enforcement action by the agency.

In the House of Commons Wrexham MP Andrew Rangers said: “Residents of Coedpoeth and Minera have spent months having to put up with illegal waste dumping and non-permitted development.

“There are 16 similar sites across Wrexham County and hundreds across Wales and the UK.

“Over 1,000 people have already signed my petition to the Senedd calling for action, yet those tipping waste simply ignore Natural Resources Wales notices and the Plaid Cymru Welsh Government have yet to respond.

“As a former mayor, the Prime Minister knows that when councillors, police and regulators work together crime does not pay. Will the Prime Minister urge the Welsh Government to give Wrexham Council and NRW the stronger powers they need?”

First Minister

Mr Burnham said he was in discussions with the First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth about giving more power to the Senedd and Welsh Local authorities to prevent unauthorised development.

“I am talking to the First Minister of Wales about pushing power further down in Wales, similar to what we’re seeing in England,” he said. “It’s got to be a model that’s right for Wales, but the offer is on the table to work to give power to the communities of Wales.

“I look forward to working with my honourable friend and Welsh colleagues across the house on that.”