Burnham rejects call from Labour MP for moratorium on data centres

Rhiannon James, Press Association Parliamentary Editor

Andy Burnham has said he “won’t go as far as a moratorium” on the approval of future data centres, saying he understood concerns related to the infrastructure but argued they could be a “magnet” for investment.

Data centres have been treated as critical infrastructure since 2024, putting them on an equal footing to water, energy and emergency services systems, making gaining planning permission easier.

The Government said the move was necessary because they are “critical to nearly all economic activity and public services”.

The Prime Minister’s comments came in response to Labour MP Ian Lavery who raised concerns over “vast” data centres proposed on land in his constituency of Blyth and Ashington, which he said “could be used for other industries that create far more local jobs”.

He added: “Communities are being asked to give up valuable land and suffer local disruption.

“Will the Prime Minister support a moratorium on future data centres until regulation catches up and introduce a critical national infrastructure levy, so those communities can share in the rewards?”

Mr Burnham replied: “I understand the concern that he’s raising about data centres, but I have to say to him, at this point, I won’t go as far as a moratorium.

“But I will agree that it is important that communities see the benefits of AI and data centre investment.

“And I can speak to him from experience that the data centre itself can be the magnet that clusters in other investment over time, and that needs to be remembered.”

He added: “We have a policy that AI growth zones will allow local authorities to retain 100% of business rate growth, so that it can benefit communities.”

The Green Party has also called on the Government to “slam the brakes” on new data centres, saying it would be “a disaster for jobs and national security”.

Party leader Zack Polanski demanded planning rules be tightened to prevent data centres being given priority while people “come a poor second”, warning that communities could be put at risk of water shortages.

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