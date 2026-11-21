Burnham rejects calls for more powers for Wales, putting him at odds with Welsh Labour
Mark Mansfield
Andy Burnham has rejected calls to devolve policing, justice, the Crown Estate and rail infrastructure to Wales in a letter to Rhun ap Iorwerth seen by BBC Wales.
The First Minister’s office accused Mr Burnham of “turning his back on devolution”. The decision also puts the Prime Minister at odds with Welsh Labour leader Ken Skates, who said last weekend that devolving policing and the Crown Estate remained party policy.
The Welsh Government named all four areas as its immediate priorities for further devolution in a written answer to the Senedd on 11 November. Mr ap Iorwerth has called for Wales to have the same powers as Scotland.
In Friday’s letter, Mr Burnham said he was “not persuaded” by the case for devolving policing. He argued that the shared system helped forces work across the border and gave Welsh police access to specialist resources. He also backed keeping a shared justice system for England and Wales.
His reasoning echoes comments by Welsh Secretary Stephen Kinnock shortly after his appointment in July. Mr Kinnock told BBC Wales he was “not entirely convinced” that transferring more powers would benefit people in Wales. He pointed to cross-border police cooperation and warned that changing how the Crown Estate was run could deter investment.
Mr Burnham rejected transferring management of the Crown Estate in Wales or preparing for a future transfer. On rail, he argued that full devolution would fragment the cross-border network. He said Great British Railways should fund and deliver infrastructure in collaboration with Transport for Wales and the Welsh Government.
Three weeks ago, after talks with devolved leaders in Glasgow, Mr Burnham said the four UK nations should “move at the same pace together” and that no nation should be “left behind”. He was discussing plans for more regional control over innovation funding and the possibility of devolving more employment support in Wales and Scotland.
Mr ap Iorwerth welcomed progress on greater financial powers for Wales after the meeting. Days later, he told the Senedd that discussions on devolving policing and justice were moving more slowly than his government wanted.
‘Real power’
At Welsh Labour’s conference in Llandudno last weekend, Mr Burnham pledged to give Welsh communities “real power over the decisions that shape their lives”. He argued that devolution should extend beyond the Senedd to towns and regions across Wales. Advance extracts reported by Nation.Cymru gave no details of which powers would be transferred or who would exercise them.
A spokesperson for the First Minister told BBC Wales that Mr Burnham’s refusal to explore the transfers showed he did not view Wales as an “equal nation”.
Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader David Chadwick MP said: “Andy Burnham spent years telling Westminster to trust Manchester with more power. Now he’s in No 10, he owes Wales an explanation. Why does Labour still refuse to treat Wales as an equal nation to Scotland?
“Giving Wales control over rail investment and the Crown Estate would help us build a stronger, modern economy. It is extremely short sighted to keep blocking progress on these areas.”
YesCymru also condemned the decision, saying all 22 Welsh councils and the Senedd had backed devolving the Crown Estate. Rob Hughes, the group’s chair, said: “Wales is not a child. Westminster is not our parent.”
He added: “Andy Burnham champions giving more powers to English regions, yet when Wales asks for control over its own affairs, he says no.”
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That’s the Burnham bounce over then. His snap election on the European question will now be another two horse race in Wales.
It’s the end for labor.
This is the end for Labour, a bunch of liars, cheaters and colonialists. Time to end Westminster rule once and for all.
I wish you were right Niomi, but I still believe if you put a monkey to stand in Wales, with a red rosette on, Welsh people on the whole still vote for these idiots. As soon as they reach Westminster, it’s party before the nation of Wales. What have we done, throughout history to deserve such treatment?
I remember during COVID when Manchester was thrown under the bus by Westminster, and he just did the same to Wales, what a hypocrite.
It’s all about the money for little england!
His fellow scousers had a similar attitude to Cymru, spitting at people from Capel Celyn protesting against flooding the Tryweryn, despite 35 of the 36 MPs opposing the bill to drown the valley.
If the same happened again, I wonder how many “Welsh” Labour MP’s would vote against a similar proposal? Labour Party before Wales, that’s their motto.
We are totally powerless in the this so called “United Kingdom” Whoever we vote for, we are just a colony, a region of England called “Western England.” All this big talk from Burnham about devolving power, what a waste of space. I bet “Welsh” Labour’s parliamentary party, are jumping for joy. Devolving the Crown Estate to Scotland is not a problem, but Wales, basically know your betters.
There are just no words to adequately express the anger. Another PM who treats Wales with contempt.
Plaid now need to push how Wales is treated as a colony of England by Liebour as well as Tories Scotland and Northern Ireland have these powers PLAID NEED TO ASK WHY ARE WE TREATED DIFFERENT? We now need to get the hell out of the DISUNITED KINGDOM
Spot on Dai Ponty, well written sir.The problem is when you have “Welsh” Labour looking “after” our Welsh interests, Wales goes no where, as I said earlier, Labour Party before Wales, that’s their motto.
I put a comment on 5 mins earlier one more thing i stated Scotland and Northern Ireland have these powers and England treats us like a colony also i would call THIS RACISM towards us Welsh by Burnham and whoever is in power in London
Once again Dai Ponty, you have nailed it.
I know about rail…the level of ignorance in Andy Burnhams response in that regard is off the scale. RIP Welsh Labour
Everyone thought he was going to be the saviour of the UK but how wrong we were. He must have been nobbled as soon as he entered No.10 and told to forget everything that he promised in the past as it would be a threat against the rich and the establishment.
Monarch of Manchester Andy Burnham is a populist charlatan. As Mayor of Greater Manchester, he received policing powers from Whitehall, yet this hypocrite wants to deny them to Wales. Even the Isle of Man, Jersey, Guernsey and Gibraltar have policing powers, while a country with 3.2 million people is denied the same right. With past decisions by English Home Secretaries leaving the prison system in chaos and criminals being released early because of capacity pressures, is Burnham seriously telling me that Wales is best served by Westminster? It’s a bloody joke. We do not deserve to be insulted any longer.… Read more »
England still thinks England rules the waves. It’s time we just left this corrupt union and make our own decisions. I don’t ask my neighbour what I can and cannot do in my house.
I still think policing will be devolved to Wales within the next few years. It may happen in spite of our leaders rather than because of them, but it will happen.
This is a clear message from Burnham to Labour Party in Wales. Know your place Taffy. You are there to do as you’re told and follow orders from England, not to work for the best interests of Wales. If you don’t cooperate you will be replaced on the ballot by someone more suitable they have in mind.
Emulating his English ancestors since the conquest (1282AD), Burnham has a very profound English colonialist attitude and mentality towards Wales. With 84% of MPs, he believes that England has a divine right to rule Wales in perpetuity. His refusal to countenance further devolution for Wales is concrete proof of this. Manchester Council being responsible for policing is a pointer to his belief that English cities have more right to devolution than Wales.
Which Labour MS’s are going to be the first to resign from Labour and join Plaid Cymru in the Senedd. How many Labour councillors are going to leave their party because of this?