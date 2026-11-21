Mark Mansfield

Andy Burnham has rejected calls to devolve policing, justice, the Crown Estate and rail infrastructure to Wales in a letter to Rhun ap Iorwerth seen by BBC Wales.

The First Minister’s office accused Mr Burnham of “turning his back on devolution”. The decision also puts the Prime Minister at odds with Welsh Labour leader Ken Skates, who said last weekend that devolving policing and the Crown Estate remained party policy.

The Welsh Government named all four areas as its immediate priorities for further devolution in a written answer to the Senedd on 11 November. Mr ap Iorwerth has called for Wales to have the same powers as Scotland.

In Friday’s letter, Mr Burnham said he was “not persuaded” by the case for devolving policing. He argued that the shared system helped forces work across the border and gave Welsh police access to specialist resources. He also backed keeping a shared justice system for England and Wales.

His reasoning echoes comments by Welsh Secretary Stephen Kinnock shortly after his appointment in July. Mr Kinnock told BBC Wales he was “not entirely convinced” that transferring more powers would benefit people in Wales. He pointed to cross-border police cooperation and warned that changing how the Crown Estate was run could deter investment.

Mr Burnham rejected transferring management of the Crown Estate in Wales or preparing for a future transfer. On rail, he argued that full devolution would fragment the cross-border network. He said Great British Railways should fund and deliver infrastructure in collaboration with Transport for Wales and the Welsh Government.

Three weeks ago, after talks with devolved leaders in Glasgow, Mr Burnham said the four UK nations should “move at the same pace together” and that no nation should be “left behind”. He was discussing plans for more regional control over innovation funding and the possibility of devolving more employment support in Wales and Scotland.

Mr ap Iorwerth welcomed progress on greater financial powers for Wales after the meeting. Days later, he told the Senedd that discussions on devolving policing and justice were moving more slowly than his government wanted.

‘Real power’

At Welsh Labour’s conference in Llandudno last weekend, Mr Burnham pledged to give Welsh communities “real power over the decisions that shape their lives”. He argued that devolution should extend beyond the Senedd to towns and regions across Wales. Advance extracts reported by Nation.Cymru gave no details of which powers would be transferred or who would exercise them.

A spokesperson for the First Minister told BBC Wales that Mr Burnham’s refusal to explore the transfers showed he did not view Wales as an “equal nation”.

Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader David Chadwick MP said: “Andy Burnham spent years telling Westminster to trust Manchester with more power. Now he’s in No 10, he owes Wales an explanation. Why does Labour still refuse to treat Wales as an equal nation to Scotland?

“Giving Wales control over rail investment and the Crown Estate would help us build a stronger, modern economy. It is extremely short sighted to keep blocking progress on these areas.”

YesCymru also condemned the decision, saying all 22 Welsh councils and the Senedd had backed devolving the Crown Estate. Rob Hughes, the group’s chair, said: “Wales is not a child. Westminster is not our parent.”

He added: “Andy Burnham champions giving more powers to English regions, yet when Wales asks for control over its own affairs, he says no.”