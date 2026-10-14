Burnham rules out coalition with Greens after ‘Zionism is racism’ motion

Christopher McKeon, Press Association Political Correspondent

Andy Burnham has ruled out a coalition with the Green Party while it keeps its policy describing Zionism as racism.

The Prime Minister has been under pressure to rule out a deal with the Greens in any future hung parliament after the party passed the controversial policy at its conference in early October.

Asked about the policy at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, Mr Burnham said he condemned it “unequivocally” and would not support a “partnership” with the Greens while it remained in place.

The Labour Party leader said: “It is wrong, it is antisemitic, and this side of the House will have nothing to do with it.

“We will always take the right response when it comes to any partnerships we have with other parties.

“We cannot support a partnership with a party that holds the position that has recently been adopted.”

Mr Burnham’s statement represents a hardening of his position on a possible coalition deal with the Green Party.

Speaking to reporters on a visit to Berlin on October 8, the Prime Minister urged the Green leadership to reverse the policy.

But he stopped short of ruling out a coalition, saying he would not get into “any business about what might or might not happen in the future”.

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