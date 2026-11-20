Helen Corbett in Brussels and David Hughes, Press Association

Andy Burnham said his deal with the European Union will improve the lives of Britons by cutting costs and creating opportunities for young people to work and travel on the continent.

The Prime Minister is in Brussels to finalise agreements covering food and agriculture, emissions trading and a youth mobility scheme which could open the doors to around 100,000 young Europeans to temporarily work in the UK.

Mr Burnham said the deal would be “good for working people, good for Britain and good for Europe”.

But Reform UK’s Nigel Farage said the deal was a “betrayal” which would involve signing up to European rules.

Mr Burnham will hold talks with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and European Council president Antonio Costa before a joint press conference to set out details of the deal.

The Prime Minister said: “The test for this summit is simple: does it make life better for people in Britain?

“That is what I will deliver in Brussels today – cutting costs, keeping prices down in the supermarkets and creating opportunities for young people.

“Britain and Europe share values, interests and a global neighbourhood.

“In a more dangerous world, we are stronger together. A closer partnership with Europe is good for working people, good for Britain and good for Europe.”

Talks on the finer points of the agreements went down to the wire in Brussels.

Sticking points included how much say the Government could have over future European food rules – as a non-member the UK will not have a vote on regulations set in Brussels, but ministers are hopeful they will find a way to influence them.

The UK has made concessions on the youth mobility scheme, agreeing to an EU demand for 100,000 work visas a year for young Europeans and raising the age limit from 30 to 31, according to reports. British negotiators had initially pushed for a lower cap.

Brussels is also seeking lower tuition fees for EU students at UK universities, with a deadline of six months’ time to agree a deal on the issue.

The EU states want students from their countries to face the same level of fees as domestic students – which would mean a cut from around £38,000 to £9,970 – something the UK has resisted.

Mr Farage accused Mr Burnham of “betrayal” and added: “I’m afraid that the great Brexit debate has just started again.”

“We don’t need to be in political union of any kind at all to do business and have good relations with our neighbours,” he said.

“That’s the betrayal that Burnham is committing today and he’s trying to do it incrementally but it’s perfectly clear that this very very soon becomes a debate about: do we rejoin or do we stay out?”

He acknowledged that for food exporters a deal on agricultural standards will make things “a little bit easier” but it comes at the cost of giving up control over regulation.

The Reform leader told BBC Radio 4’s Today: “The Labour Party was elected, saying they would not rejoin the single market. Well, today we’re rejoining a chunk of it.”

The food and agriculture deal, aimed at ending post-Brexit export checks, would see Britain align with the EU on trade rules on sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) goods, such as food and plants from March 2028.

But the two sides remained at odds on the eve of the summit over what role Britain would have in setting future SPS laws, the Guardian reported.

The Conservatives accused the Government of preparing to “sell out” British farmers by becoming a rule taker.

Shadow environment secretary Victoria Atkins said: “They are forcing farmers to follow rules over which we have no say, no vote, and no veto, that benefit highly subsidised foreign farmers, and taxpayers are going to end up paying for the privilege.”

Other areas where there are expected to be commitments following the Brussels talks include irregular migration, economic security covering issues including supply chains and a new digital partnership between the UK and EU.

Ahead of the summit Mr Burnham said agreement on a “Channel action plan” to help tackle small boat crossings would be a “really big deal”.

Mr Burnham is preparing to open a national conversation about the UK’s future relationship with the bloc, which could potentially include seeking to regain full membership.

He said he would start a discussion with Brussels about options after the summit, then set them out later this year.

Any major changes will have to wait until after a general election because Mr Burnham has committed to sticking to the 2024 Labour manifesto’s red lines – which rule out returning to the customs union, single market or free movement.

The UK-EU summit, which follows last year’s inaugural event in London, was planned for July but was postponed when Mr Burnham’s predecessor, Sir Keir Starmer, resigned.