Burnham seeks to give UK Government’s ‘bag carriers’ in Parliament a bigger role

David Lynch, Press Association Political Correspondent

Andy Burnham wants to bolster the role of MPs who serve as the eyes and ears of ministers among the Labour backbenches.

The Prime Minister is seeking to “strengthen and elevate” the role of parliamentary private secretaries (PPSs), the MPs who serve as unpaid assistants to ministers while they carry out the work of UK Government.

Often referred to somewhat derogatorily in Westminster as ministerial “bag carriers”, PPSs could soon be able to make more media appearances and carry out more work in Parliament on behalf of the Government, according to a letter sent to Labour MPs by Anneliese Midgley, the Government Chief Whip.

The letter comes as Mr Burnham announced his team of PPSs to serve across the UK Government, including the appointment of Sir Nic Dakin – a former minister and veteran Labour MP – as a PPS reporting to the Prime Minister.

The list of appointments includes 46 MPs who served as PPSs in Sir Keir Starmer’s Government, according to Labour.

Six former PPSs who served under Sir Keir have meanwhile been appointed as ministers by Mr Burnham.

In her letter, Ms Midgley said: “Serving as a PPS is one of the most important roles for parliamentarians and they are vitally important to the functioning of effective government.

“The Prime Minister and I have therefore reviewed how we can strengthen and elevate the role so that it better reflects the way we want the Government to operate.”

She added: “The appointment of Sir Nic Dakin MP as the Prime Minister’s senior PPS is a clear signal of that change we are trying to achieve.

“The reforms are part of the wider culture change we are determined to embed across the Government.

“They will include greater opportunities to undertake media and parliamentary activity, including on national policy, with the agreement of departmental media advisers, No 10 and in line with Government policy.

“Sir Nic and the Whips Office will host a discussion on the updated role and expectations of Parliamentary Private Secretaries.”

The move to give PPSs a bigger role comes after Mr Burnham was reportedly surprised how dissatisfied many MPs appeared with the political system when he returned to Parliament after winning the Makerfield by-election in June.

The full list of PPSs announced on Monday includes:

– Downing Street: Sir Nic Dakin, David Baines, Jo Platt.

– Cabinet Office: Alan Gemmell, Dr Beccy Cooper, Natasha Irons.

– Treasury: John Grady, Alistair Strathern, Yuan Yang.

– Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office: Anna Gelderd, Laura Kyrke-Smith, Chris Murray.

– Home Office: Michael Payne, Adam Thompson, Chris Vince.

– Ministry of Justice: Linsey Farnsworth, Joe Powell, Connor Rand.

– Ministry of Defence: Gordon McKee, Steve Race, Rosie Wrighting.

– Department for Energy Security and Net Zero: Tom Hayes, Dr Jeevun Sandher, Steve Witherden.

– Department for Education: Elsie Blundell, Adam Jogee, Sarah Smith.

– Department for Work and Pensions: David Pinto-Duschinsky, Elaine Stewart, Tim Roca.

– Department for Health and Social Care: Catherine Atkinson, David Burton-Sampson, Sonia Kumar.

– Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government: Olivia Blake, Luke Charters, Kirith Entwistle.

– Department for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade: Deirdre Costigan, Baggy Shanker, Marie Tidball.

– Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs: Jayne Kirkham, Lee Pitcher.

– Department for Transport: Amanda Martin, Luke Murphy, Connor Naismith.

– Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport: Jack Abbott, Lola McEvoy, Matthew Patrick.

– Scotland Office: Frank McNally, Alison Taylor.

– Wales Office: Becky Gittins.

– Northern Ireland Office: Pam Cox, Pamela Nash.

– Leader of the House of Commons: Amanda Hack.

– Leader of the House of Lords: Matt Rodda.

– Office for Equality and Opportunity: Callum Anderson, Alice Macdonald.

– Attorney General’s Office: Kevin Bonavia, Alex McIntyre.

– Matthew Pennycook, housing minister: Mary Kelly Foy.

– Hamish Falconer, intergovernmental relations minister: Oliver Ryan.

– Kanishka Narayan, AI minister: Lauren Sullivan.

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