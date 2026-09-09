Burnham sets out conditions for second Scottish independence referendum

David Hughes, Press Association Political Editor

Andy Burnham suggested another Scottish independence referendum could be held if public opinion shows demand for one.

The Prime Minister had previously told Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney that a second referendum is “off limits”.

But in the Commons he appeared to indicate a vote could be held if there was clear public support, comparing the situation to the conditions for a border poll in Northern Ireland.

Mr Swinney said: “To go from ‘off limits’ to this is an acceptance of the reality that the people of Scotland will decide their own future – not the UK Government.

“For the first time since 2014, a British Prime Minister accepts that majority support for a referendum should mean one takes place.”

The issue came up at Prime Minister’s Questions, when in response to a Scottish National Party MP Chris Law, Mr Burnham said the Good Friday Agreement made clear that a border poll would be “considered by the Northern Ireland Secretary when there is a clear consensus in the country, when public opinion has changed to the point where the call has to be considered”.

“I would say exactly the same situation in Scotland,” Mr Burnham said.

“I am not aware that there is a majority of public support for another referendum and until that changes there won’t be one.”

Downing Street insisted there had been no change in the Prime Minister’s position.

Mr Burnham’s press secretary said: “The PM’s been repeatedly clear on this.

“In his call with the Scottish First Minister in his first week, the PM stated upfront that another referendum on independence was off limits and as our election manifesto makes clear, Labour does not support independence or another referendum.”

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