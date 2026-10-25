Burnham: Time for ‘honest discussion’ about freedom of movement with EU

Andy Burnham said he wants an “honest discussion” about the possibility of a return to free movement between the UK and European Union as part of his plans for a new relationship with the bloc.

The Prime Minister wants to consider various options for a new relationship with Brussels, potentially including a return to full EU membership or joining the single market – which would require free movement.

He told the Sunday Times: “I think you have to have a very factual, quite evidence-based debate about this.”

The Prime Minister has previously committed to the red lines in Labour’s 2024 election manifesto – which ruled out the return of free movement, single market membership or a customs union – suggesting any fundamental change in the relationship would have to wait until after a general election.

The issue of migration was one of the dominant factors during the 2016 Brexit referendum campaign.

But he suggested the type of migration experienced during the years of EU membership was different from the challenges faced now.

“It was generally younger people, not always, but spending a few years, then going back,” he said.

“And obviously the ease of that worked for British people as well.”

Mr Burnham will meet the European Union’s chiefs at a summit on November 20 in Brussels.

He has said he will take the opportunity around the summit to lay out to the British public different options for the future relationship with the bloc.

The Prime Minister acknowledged freedom of movement “had very significant challenges associated with it and I spoke about them in my previous time in parliament”.

“But at the same time, it was a type of immigration that perhaps wasn’t as difficult (as now).

“Revolving door migration where people would come and then go back is different.

“The balance of migration has changed, hasn’t it, since then? I think we’ve just got to have an honest discussion about those things.”

But Mr Burnham said he could not imagine recommending the UK joins the Schengen borderless area or ditches the pound to adopt the euro.

“I can’t see myself ever recommending anything that would involve joining the euro or Schengen,” he said.

Nigel Farage said the comments were a betrayal of voters who backed Brexit, including in Mr Burnham’s Makerfield constituency.

The Reform UK leader said: “This is a total betrayal of Brexit Britain and his Makerfield pitch.

“He is also deluded to say immigration was different when we were members of the EU. We will fight this dishonesty.”

Shadow home secretary Chris Philp said: “Andy Burnham knows full well that a return to EU free movement would mean handing back control of our borders and allowing uncontrolled migration from across Europe.

“The British people voted to end free movement, and there can be no return to it.”

The Sunday Times conducted a series of interviews with Mr Burnham in the in the run-up to his 100th day in office on Tuesday.

“Three months in, I’ve got the measure of it now,” Mr Burnham said.

“I know the tram lines. I’ve got to be radical, but disciplined.

“I’ve got to be connected on the ground, but sufficiently detached in a way. I’ve got to balance some opposites. I know a lot is riding on it. ”

Mr Burnham revealed he had “connected” with US president Donald Trump “more than I imagined”.

“Like me, he will happily divert onto sport for a good 20 minutes,” he said. “Golf, in his case.”

He said they had “many differences” but “there’s something about a more instinctive approach … The over-calculation of politics is what puts the public off”.

The Prime Minister also said he took strength from his Catholic faith.

Asked if he prays or leant on the faith for guidance, he said “it’s looser” than that.

“I wouldn’t want to overemphasise it but it’s all still there inside, if I could put it that way.

“It can never not be there. I do take strength from it.

“My dad’s funeral was at the same church where I was an altar boy. You go back and you feel the pull of it all.”