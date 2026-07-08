Burnham to face test of appetite for voting reform from Labour MPs

David Lynch, Press Association Political Correspondent

Labour MPs are calling on Andy Burnham to back moves to change the voting system, in an early test of the prime minister-in-waiting’s appetite for change.

Some 88 Labour MPs, out of a total of 166 cross-party parliamentarians, have signed an amendment to a Bill due to be debated in the Commons next week, which would establish a national commission to investigate electoral reform.

Mr Burnham has frequently expressed support for overhauling the voting system to make it more proportional, most recently in an Ask Me Anything session with users of the forum site Reddit on Friday.

There he suggested he would “seek to persuade” Labour it should promise to reform the voting system in its manifesto for the next election.

But with a fifth of the governing party’s presence in the Commons now backing the amendment to the Representation of the People Bill due for debate on Tuesday, July 14, Labour MPs have claimed the move would be an “open goal” for Mr Burnham which he could launch in his first 100 days in office as prime minister.

Alex Sobel, the Labour MP for Leeds Central and Headingley, who tabled the amendment, said: “My amendment to establish a national commission on electoral reform is now the most-supported amendment this Parliament with 166 signatories from eight parties, half of whom are Labour.

“MPs still have five days left to sign and its clear with the change of Government coming that the Commission is not just a clear signal to break the status quo but hugely popular with both MPs and the public.”

Supporters of the proposal say it has surpassed the 164 signatures, including 126 Labour backers, Labour MP Dame Meg Hillier gained last year for a reasoned amendment to oppose cuts to disability benefits.

Mr Sobel’s amendment has gained support from across Labour’s different factions.

Milton Keynes North MP Chris Curtis, who previously chaired the Labour Growth Group, said: “Andy has consistently made the case for PR, starting with a national commission.

“I think he was half expecting to have a job on his hands persuading MPs to come with him on that – but it’s the PLP (Parliamentary Labour Party) that’s now clamouring for the Government to get a grip on this issue.

“You don’t have to be Harry Kane to see what an open goal this is for him.

“He should launch a commission in his first 100 days, so he can focus on his other priorities and bringing growth and hope to Britain.”

Labour’s party conference voted to support moving towards a proportional representation voting system in 2022.

The party’s 2024 manifesto instead focused its electoral reforms on extending voting to 16 and 17-year-olds, the premise of the Bill up for debate on Tuesday.

Luke Akehurst, the Labour MP for North Durham, said the PLP had “caught up and is leading the charge” for voting reform.

He added: “All parts of the Labour Party are onboard with electoral reform.

“We need a national commission to build consensus on the best system for modern Britain.”

Andy Burnham’s team was contacted for comment.