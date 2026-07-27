Burnham to host Zelensky with pledge of unwavering support for Ukraine

He will host the Ukrainian president a week after entering Downing Street, underlining the Government’s continued backing for Kyiv under his premiership, according to No 10.

Andy Burnham said UK support for Ukraine “remains unwavering” ahead of welcoming Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday as his first international visitor since becoming Prime Minister.

They will visit a naval base where Mr Burnham will announce that Britain will hand over the intellectual property behind its new “Stone Cloak” electronic warfare system, enabling Ukraine to produce the technology at scale.

The tablet-sized device is designed to block Russian detection of any drones it is fitted to.

The Ministry of Defence has already given thousands of the jammers to Ukrainian forces to bolster their drone operations.

Mr Burnham said in a statement: “Britain stands with Ukraine, shoulder to shoulder, and our support remains unwavering.

“Russia should be in no doubt of our resolve and we will not back down until we achieve long-lasting and just peace for Ukraine.

“Stone Cloak is the best of homegrown British innovation and proven on the frontline, and it will be vital to protecting our security in both our countries.”

Following its deployment in Ukraine, the technology is expected to be incorporated into the UK’s next generation of long-range strike weapons, including Project Brakestop, the Government’s initiative to develop low-cost cruise missiles.

During the visit, the two leaders will meet more than 200 Ukrainian military personnel who have spent the past three weeks in the UK taking part in Exercise Sea Breeze, aimed at strengthening warfighting capabilities and counter-mine measures in the Black Sea.

Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said: “The UK’s commitment to Ukraine is resolute and steadfast. As Russia continues its barbaric war, we will stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine for as long as it takes.

“Ukraine is fighting not only for its own freedom and sovereignty, but for the values of security, democracy and the rule of law that we all share. That is why the UK is working with Ukraine to provide military, economic and diplomatic support, including developing the cutting-edge capabilities that will help Ukraine prevail in the war.”

On Monday Mr Zelensky said he wanted to have a “productive bilateral meeting where we will speak about all sorts of things” when he meets Mr Burnham.

In a social media post, the Ukrainian leader also said he wanted to share expertise with Britain from his country’s four-year war with Russia, which included building a “big factory” for drones in the UK.

He said: “We did a lot with Keir (Starmer), and we need to carry on, open a new chapter in our relations. For example, the Drone Deal. I want to build a big factory in Britain based on new technologies, share them with our partners. We are ready to share all our experience with the UK.

“I hope that the UK will do the same. We need to make this Drone Deal very strong. When we meet, I will be talking not only about our needs, but also about how we see our bilateral relations in the future. What we can do together to strengthen both Ukraine and the UK.”

Mr Burnham spoke to Mr Zelensky in one of his first calls after taking office last Monday and invited the Ukrainian leader to visit “at the earliest opportunity”.

The new Prime Minister, who has little foreign policy experience from his previous time in government, had vowed to maintain his predecessor Sir Keir Starmer’s resolute support for Ukraine before entering No 10.

Sir Keir visited Kyiv on his final full day as Labour leader.

It comes as Mr Burnham used an interview to reiterate the Government stood behind its previous pledge to spend 3.5% of gross domestic product (GDP) on defence by 2035.

The Government then agreed at a Nato summit in the Hague last year to spend 5% on defence by 2035, which Sir Keir Starmer’s government said would mean a further 1.5% spend on “resilience and security”.

Speaking to the BBC’s Panorama programme, Mr Burnham said both he and Chancellor John Healey – the former defence secretary – were working towards ensuring the defence investment plan was “fully funded” ahead of the Budget in the autumn.

He said: “I’m absolutely committed to what we’ve promised our Nato partners.”