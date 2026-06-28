Burnham to pledge ‘circuit-breaker’ for Britain in devolution and economy speech

Nina Lloyd, Press Association Political Correspondent

Labour leadership frontrunner Andy Burnham will pledge to give Britain the “circuit-breaker it needs” in a major speech unveiling his plans for devolution and the economy.

The Makerfield MP will confirm a flagship proposal to create a “No 10” in the North and ambitions for “good growth in every postcode” with what allies say is the biggest transfer of power out of Whitehall in modern times.

In a speech in Manchester on Monday, the former metro mayor will call for decision-making to be pushed back into local communities as part of his vision to “lift Britain back up”.

In a sign he hopes to fight and win at least two general elections, he will set out a “10-year mission” aimed at raising living standards through reindustrialisation, housing, infrastructure and reform of essential utilities.

Mr Burnham, who served as a minister and on the Opposition frontbench before becoming a regional mayor in 2017, will suggest his generation of politicians – himself included – must take responsibility for the loss of public trust in politics.

He is expected to commit to public procurement reform which will centre on “buying British” in a bid to revive industry and in turn securing more “social value” in the form of work placements and apprenticeships.

Education reforms are also to be unveiled aimed at delivering what his team describe as “true parity” between the academic and the technical – a balance which outgoing Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has also sought to focus on while in government.

A long-standing proponent of devolution, Mr Burnham will set out plans to boost economic growth by giving regional mayors more control over social housing, welfare and post-16 education, according to The Times.

Such an agenda would be in line with the views he set out in his book, Head North, alongside his friend and fellow mayor Steve Rotheram.

In the book, he said the current system saw regional leaders going “on bended knee” to Westminster and called for a “more balanced approach, where councils and mayors were dealt some cards too”.

Mr Burnham is also expected to announce plans to move part of his prime ministerial operation to the North of England as part of efforts to push power out of Whitehall and into the regions with a “No 10 North.”

If the former Greater Manchester mayor remains the only candidate for the Labour leadership, his speech will come exactly three weeks before he enters Downing Street.

Senior Labour figures have insisted the party is united behind the leadership frontrunner and dismissed the prospect of a general election to secure a mandate for any major shifts in policy.

Housing Secretary Steve Reed suggested Sir Keir’s likely successor would introduce “changes in emphasis” but stick to the “fundamentals” such as the Government’s rules on borrowing.

‘Sense of purpose’

Deputy Labour leader Lucy Powell said the newly-elected MP had built up a “clear sense of purpose” and insisted people wanted the party to “get on with the job” of governing.

Mr Burnham defied national trends to increase Labour’s vote share in the Makerfield by-election this month following its disastrous set of local election results in May, which intensified calls for Sir Keir’s resignation.

But the party has consistently slumped in the polls for months and political opponents have called for a general election to come with the change in leader as speculation mounts about his policy platform.

Speaking on Sunday, Mr Reed, who has been a key Starmer ally and cautioned against replacing him as recently as last month, said Labour would stand “four square behind Andy to deliver the change this country voted for two years ago”.

“The public do not want a general election, and that’s not just my instinct. You can look at the polls that tell us the vast majority do not. They want us to get on with the job,” he told Sky News’s Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips.

He insisted Labour’s transition of power was “very, very different” from leadership changes under the Conservatives, arguing Sir Keir was going “with good grace” and the party would “move very swiftly” to uniting behind Mr Burnham.

Ms Powell rejected suggestions of hypocrisy after she called on the Tories to hold a general election when they changed leader following Liz Truss’s resignation in 2022.

“I think what people actually want to see now is us getting on with the job, delivering on the manifesto that we were elected on only two years ago, a very bold and radical manifesto that’s still got many things in it we need to follow through on,” she told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg.

Meanwhile, the former Greater Manchester mayor continues to mull his future cabinet.

Rachel Reeves appears to have conceded she will no longer be staying on as Chancellor, with several senior ministers including Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood and Energy Secretary Ed Miliband tipped to succeed her.

Ms Powell, a close ally of the former mayor, said she thought Mr Miliband would be good at running the Treasury but cautioned against “tittle-tattle” over who may get which job.

Mr Reed said he would be “very happy” to keep his Cabinet position under a Burnham government and had been speaking to the former Greater Manchester mayor in recent days, but that appointments would be a matter for the leader.

Elsewhere, an unlikely alliance of some trade unionists and city traders have reportedly urged Mr Burnham against appointing Mr Miliband as chancellor, because they believe his net zero policies to be damaging.

But transport union the TSSA has thrown its weight behind the former Labour leader.

General election

Reform UK, which made sweeping gains in May’s local elections, has called for a general election following Sir Keir’s resignation, while the Tories have said they would be ready to fight one if needed.

Conservative Party chairman Kevin Hollinrake MP dismissed Mr Burnham’s plans as “the politics of distraction”.

“Andy Burnham’s big idea is to shuffle power between politicians. Not fix the welfare system,” he said.

“Not cut the taxes strangling working families and British business. Not fund the defence our country desperately needs.

“Just more devolution, more committees, more process. It’s the politics of distraction from a Labour Party that is deliberately avoiding the questions that actually matter”.