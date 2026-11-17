Sophie Wingate, Press Association Deputy Political Editor

Downing Street has suggested Andy Burnham will not set out options for the UK’s future relationship with the European Union before the end of this year, and that he will discuss them with the bloc first, in an apparent delay of his plans.

The Prime Minister promised in his Labour conference speech in September that he would lay out different options to the country around the time of the UK-EU summit.

But, with the Brussels summit approaching this Friday, Mr Burnham appeared to prolong the timeline.

He said in a foreign policy speech on Monday that he would “initiate a discussion with our EU partners about options for our long-term relationship” after the summit.

“This will take time and we will present those options and our assessment of them to inform decisions in the next Parliament,” Mr Burnham told the Lord Mayor of London’s Banquet.

Pressed on the apparent hold-up on Tuesday, No 10 said Mr Burnham would set out “next steps for this process” around the time of the summit, rather than options for the public to consider, but denied he was kicking the can down the road.

Asked whether he was hitting the brakes on his big speech, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman told journalists: “I don’t think I accept that characterisation.

“The PM has made it clear last last month that he will set out next steps for this process around the summit. That still stands and we’ll set out more detail shortly.”

The official said the priority for this week was the summit and the deals the UK is negotiating on food, emissions trading and youth mobility.

“And beyond that, as the Prime Minister has been consistently clear, there is a need to settle our long-term relationship with Europe, and that will begin after the summit.”

A menu of options is unlikely to be presented to the public before Christmas, it is understood.

The Prime Minister’s remarks in recent weeks have fuelled questions about the prospect of the UK rejoining the EU or adopting its freedom-of-movement rules, but he has insisted voters would ultimately be “the boss” of any changes.

Mr Burnham on Monday repeated his pledge “to do nothing that crosses our red lines” – which rule out returning to the customs union, single market or free movement – “this side of a general election”.

He said legislation allowing Britain to adopt EU rules – including on food standards – would be introduced next week.

Amid reports that reopening the Brexit debate has caused tensions within Cabinet, the Labour leader told his top team on Tuesday that the Government’s moves could bring a “more hopeful feeling” to Britons.

A No 10 read-out of Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting said: “Turning to Europe, the Prime Minister said this was a Government showing leadership on big issues that can build a more hopeful feeling across the country.

“Echoing his Lord Mayor’s Banquet speech, the Prime Minister said the UK was in a strong place to get a good deal in our national interest.

“He added a deal would build a constructive, positive relationship with our neighbours, which was a win-win for the country, pointing to the boss of M&S Food who had said a deal meant lifting the pressure on the price of the weekly shop.

“He then asked the Minister for European Relations to update Cabinet on negotiations.”

Challenged over what he meant by his wish to create a “hopeful feeling”, Mr Burnham’s spokesman said: “What the Prime Minister is alluding to is that we hope to agree deals worth billions of pounds a year to the British economy.

“That’s good for Britain. That’s good for British people. It’s good for British business because it cuts the costs for business and consumers, and it restores opportunity to young people, and that is his view, and that’s the view he conveyed to Cabinet this morning.”