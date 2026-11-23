Andy Burnham has insisted he “won’t shy away from reforming the system” ahead of the publication of a major review into disability benefits.

The Prime Minister repeated his commitment to reducing the welfare bill and supporting more people into work.

A report into personal independence payment (Pip) is to be published on Tuesday and its main author Sir Stephen Timms has already branded the 13-year-old system one that is “no longer fit for purpose”.

Sir Stephen was appointed to lead the review last year in the wake of a Labour backbench rebellion over welfare cuts.

Pip is the main benefit paid to someone who has a long-term physical or mental health condition or disability, and is intended to help with everyday tasks and extra living costs.

It was introduced in April 2013 and, under the current system, recipients can get between £30.30 and a maximum of £194.60 a week.

Writing in The Times newspaper on Monday, Sir Stephen said his review will recommend a “fast track which is less burdensome” for people with the most severe conditions and those receiving end of life care.

He added: “Where claimants do not have additional costs or care needs, we should be signposting them to services and support.”

Disability benefit payments should be tailored to claimants’ individual needs, with claimants undergoing a new “impact” assessment examining the actual costs arising from their disability, rather than relying on the current standardised payment structure, The Times reported.

Analysis by the Resolution Foundation think tank last month found around one in six working-age claimants do not face additional costs because of their condition, as it warned against “waste” in the system.

Sir Stephen – who has co-produced the report with disability campaigners and organisations – has argued disabled people “must have the chance to participate fully in everyday life, including in work, and need a more personalised, flexible system that supports them to do so, rather than itself being a barrier”.

He noted the “marked shifts in the nature of disability and ill health” since Pip was introduced, including substantial growth in claims relating to mental health and neurodiverse conditions.

Official figures in September showed the number of people in England and Wales entitled to Pip climbed to a record high at 4.09 million – roughly doubling since 2019.

Spending on Pip stood at £16.3 billion in 2019-20, had increased to £27.3 billion by 2024-25, and was forecast to rise to £41.5 billion by the end of the decade.

Last week, reforms proposed to tackle youth unemployment by former Labour health secretary Alan Milburn included replacing the health element of universal credit and Pip with a so-called youth allowance for 16 to 24-year-olds.

Asked about a possible clash between the Timms and Milburn recommendations, Mr Burnham said: “What we do need to do is reform the system so that we can support people into a good opportunity, and that is what we will do.

“But we won’t shy away from reforming the system where we need to. So we will get the Timms report, we will look at it alongside the Milburn report, and then we will come forward with a single Government response to both reports, and all of our thinking will be about how can we support people better.”

He repeated his previous statements that he was not intending “crude cuts” but rather “giving more support when and where it’s needed, particularly with mental health, so that we can support people into work”.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) has warned that moves “to improve the experience of applying for disability benefits” could lead to a rise in claimant numbers and therefore must “be clear about how eligibility or generosity would be reduced in order to control the costs of the system”.

Asked about this, the Prime Minister said: “I’m committed to getting the welfare bill down and getting more people into work. I don’t think it’s a good thing for anybody that people in their 20s are on benefits. We must work harder to get people into good opportunities.”

A white paper on welfare reform is expected early next year after the publication of Mr Milburn’s and Sir Stephen’s reports.

Draft recommendations formulated by Sir Stephen’s expert committee in September included offering disabled people “non-cash support” as part of Pip, although his final report is expected to say the move is optional.

Disability equality charity Scope said ministers must ensure Pip is not weakened and warned of a “real fear among disabled people that changes could leave them unable to afford the essentials”.