Burnham will not take journalists’ question after speech setting out vision

Andy Burnham has been accused of dodging scrutiny by refusing to answer questions from journalists following his first major speech.

The senior Labour politician, who is on course to become prime minister in three weeks’ time, was using a speech in Manchester to set out his vision for the country.

But the Makerfield MP, who has kept a low public profile since returning to Westminster earlier this month, will not follow the common practice of taking questions from reporters following the speech.

If there is no other candidate for the Labour leadership, Mr Burnham is expected to succeed Sir Keir Starmer as head of the party on July 17 and become prime minister on July 20.

This will be after MPs leave Westminster for the summer, meaning he will not face Prime Minister’s Questions in the Commons until September.

Reform UK’s deputy leader Richard Tice said Mr Burnham was giving a “big speech today with no questions from journalists”.

He said: “No debate in Parliament. No scrutiny from MPs until September. Power without accountability.”

But Sir Tony Blair’s former spin doctor Alastair Campbell said it was a “good move” for Mr Burnham not to subject himself to questions from the media.

“Speeches matter and when important should speak for themselves,” he said.

“If and when he becomes PM, Burnham will be answerable to Parliament, not the showbiz-style media coverage of politics.”