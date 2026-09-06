Burnham’s Israel sanctions plan could risk national security, senior Tory warns

Andy Burnham’s plans to sanction Israel over illegal settlements in the West Bank could risk Britain’s national security and make it harder to fight terrorism, a senior Conservative has warned.

Shadow foreign secretary Tom Tugendhat made the warning as he spoke to the Telegraph, in his first major interview since he was appointed to the role by party leader Kemi Badenoch in a reshuffle.

Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband this week said the UK would “reset” its policy on Israel, as his ministers suggested goods coming out of Israeli settlements in the West Bank, a Palestinian territory, could be subject to sanctions.

Mr Tugendhat told The Telegraph: “It’s worth remembering that Israel is one of our most important intelligence partners, and has been for many, many years.

“I can tell you, as security minister, a lot of incidents did not happen because of co-operation with intelligence sources in Israel, who helped us to protect British people from terror attacks.

“Now, the first job of the British Government is the protection of the British people, and one of the things I am absolutely clear on, is that leading Britain’s foreign policy is about protecting our people first.”

Tensions in the West Bank have flared in recent months, with Israeli settlers involved in violent disputes with Palestinians.

Israeli settlements in the West Bank are illegal under international law and Israeli law.

Prime Minister Mr Burnham suggested he was changing the Government’s approach to the conflict soon after coming to office.

Labour lost the support of many of its left-wing backers under Sir Keir Starmer, over his initial response to the conflict between Israeli forces and the militant group Hamas in Gaza.

Mr Tugendhat also suggested Argentina should be blocked from a major trade agreement, the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), because of its president’s recent calls for Britain to hand over the Falkland islands.

He said: “If (Javier) Milei wants to end his economic crisis, he needs Britain to let him in. I would veto any application from states that threaten the peace of the South Atlantic. We will not be bullied.

“Britain cannot accept those who threaten us as trade allies. Milei’s political distractions are costing his people. Britain can be friends with Argentina again, but not if we’re being threatened.”