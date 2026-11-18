Nation.Cymru Staff

A bus driver in south Wales has been praised after his quick thinking and professionalism helped prevent “what could have been a serious incident involving a young child”.

Craig, a Stagecoach bus driver, was operating the 132 service to Cardiff when a child suddenly ran into the road from between parked cars as the bus travelled through a narrow residential street in Hawthorn.

Alerted by a passenger’s warning, he reacted instantly and brought the bus to a safe stop, before securing the vehicle and leaving his cab to check on the welfare of the child and their mother before continuing his journey.

Reflecting on the incident, Craig said: “I’ve been driving buses for 10 years and I’ve never experienced anything as close as that. It shows just how quickly situations can change on the road.

“I believe my experience and training helped me bring the bus to a safe, controlled stop, but most importantly I’m just thankful that the child and everyone on board were safe.”

Chris Hanson, Managing Director of Stagecoach South Wales, said: “Craig’s actions demonstrate the professionalism, skill and care that our drivers show every day.

“Driving a bus is about far more than getting people from A to B. Our drivers are responsible for the safety and wellbeing of hundreds of customers every day, often dealing with challenging and unpredictable situations.

“I’d like to thank Craig for his quick thinking and calm response and also recognise the dedication shown by all of our drivers across South Wales who work tirelessly to keep our communities moving safely.”

Craig, who lives in Porth and gained his PCV licence with Stagecoach, said he was grateful for the recognition but was simply relieved that nobody was hurt.

The company added that his actions are a “powerful example of the important role bus drivers play in keeping customers and communities safe every day”.