Bus fare increases for school routes ‘necessary’ for service

Lewis Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

A Welsh bus company has announced that it will be increasing fares on a number of key school services across the Neath Port Talbot and Swansea areas in the coming weeks.

The Swansea-based South Wales Transport has said the move is ‘necessary to maintain services’ after what they said was a UK Government decision to increase the National Living Wage above the rate of inflation.

The increased fares will come into effect from from April 28, 2025, and will see costs go up for four school services in the area, including those at Cefn Saeson Comprehensive School, Bishopston Comprehensive School, Cwmtawe Community School, and Cefn Hengoed Community School.

Necessary Increase

These will see the cost of a single journey to Cefn Saeson go up to £2.20, with a return to £3.30, and a weekly pass set at £14.00, with single fares to Bishopston Comprehensive school raised to £2.20 on the S37 school service.

Pupils travelling to Cefn Hengoed will have to pay £1.70 for a single on the S92 service, while at Cwmtawe Community School it will cost £2.80 for a single, £3.80 for a return, and £17.50 for a weekly pass.

A statement from South Wales Transport said: “We regret to inform customers that fares on our school services will increase from Monday 28th April 2025 (after the Easter holidays).

‘The increase is necessary to maintain services following the UK Government decision to increase the National Living Wage above the rate of inflation and the increase in employer’s National Insurance contribution.”

