Bus franchising progresses as council approves network

The first stages of bus franchising in south Wales have taken a step forward after the approval of a base local bus network.

The approval by Neath Port Talbot Council marks a key milestone in the move which could see decisions about bus services in Wales such as routes, timetables, fares, and hours of operation made by Welsh Government and Transport for Wales in partnership with local councils.

The approval was given at a council cabinet meeting held on November 26, 2025, and is part of the government scheme aimed at improving the passenger experience for public transport in Wales.

Under the system bus operators would have to bid for contracts to run local services as opposed to operating their own routes.

Subject to approval being given in the Senedd it is hoped the new system will come into effect in southwest Wales from the summer 2027 before being rolled out across other regions.

The report given to cabinet members said: “On March 31, 2025, the Bus Services (Wales) Bill was introduced to the Senedd. This will provide the legislative basis to enable bus franchising in southwest Wales in 2027.

“If the bill is agreed by the Senedd bus franchising will be rolled out across four regional ‘franchise areas’ between 2027 and 2030. The first franchise area is planned to be southwest Wales in 2027.

“To prepare for the changes that bus franchising will bring local authority officers in southwest Wales are working closely with Transport for Wales to jointly develop franchise plans that reflect both regional and local needs.”

The base network which was endorsed in principle by cabinet includes the routes and frequencies that will be taken forward for the commencement of bus franchising in summer 2027.

It will now go to the South West Wales Corporate Joint Committee (CJC) as well as Welsh ministers for inclusion in the Welsh Bus Network Plan.

It comes after a consultation exercise which took place in the area between July and September 2025 with 679 people responding to a survey and around 700 people attending in-person events.

However the report also said council officers did have concerns that the franchising model could prove to be more expensive than the current model of provision, adding that “if this proves to be the case, Neath Port Talbot County Borough Council will not meet any shortfall”.