Bus operators raise questions about Welsh Government’s new £1 travel scheme

Emily Price

Bus operators have raised questions about how they will be reimbursed for a new Welsh Government scheme which will see young people able to travel across Wales for just £1.

Welsh ministers announced on Thursday (July 10) that from September 1 single fares for young people aged 16 to 21 will cost £1 and there will be £3 day passes available too.

The scheme will be extended to five to 15-year-olds from November, with existing reduced fares for children applying until then.

The Welsh Government says £15m is being provided over two financial years to support the £1 fares as part of the budget deal with the Leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats Jane Dodds.

A further £7m will then be invested to extend the scheme to five to 15-year-olds.

‘Clarity’

However, the Confederation of Passenger Transport (CPT) said that final details on how each individual bus operator will be reimbursed have yet to be agreed.

The confederation – which represents the bus industry in Wales – said it welcomed the Welsh Government’s announcement but that “urgent clarity” was needed on how the scheme will be funded.

Aaron Hill, Director of CPT Cymru, said: “Encouraging young people to catch the bus is the right choice for Wales.

“Lower fares will help a new generation pick up a habit of using public transport – which will trigger more investment in bus services, benefiting communities up and down the country.

“Buses account for two thirds of public transport journeys in Wales, so they are key to our national infrastructure.

“Investing in buses represents good value – every pound of public money spent on buses brings £4.55 of benefits to the environment, to public health and to communities.”

Engagement

He added: “In order to roll out this scheme in the autumn, bus operators need clarity on exactly how lower bus fares will be funded, and on reimbursement for individual bus companies which will be cutting fares for passengers.

“It is also important that the government considers how long the scheme will last, and how it can ultimately be ended without a ‘cliff edge’ that deters passengers.

“We want to work in partnership to deliver lower fares for young people successfully. We call on the Welsh Government and on Transport for Wales to act quickly to build confidence in the scheme ahead of its launch in September.”

‘Extensive’

In response to questions raised by the confederation, Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates, said engagement with bus operators had been “extensive”.

He said:”TfW and an independent expert have worked closely with the Welsh bus industry to ensure that no bus operator is better off or worse off than at present and that new passengers will generate additional £1 fares which do not need revenue support.”

But CPT argued that although there had indeed been extensive engagement with bus operators – reimbursement arrangements still needed to be finalised in time for the scheme’s starting date in the autumn.

‘Concerning’

The Welsh Conservative accused the Welsh Government of making promises to “grab headlines”.

Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Transport and Infrastructure, Sam Rowlands, said: “Welsh Conservatives have long called for free bus travel for young people, to help them access the education, training and employment they need.

“However, it is concerning to hear that bus operators were not adequately consulted on this and are in the dark about who is going to fund it.

“Once again, Labour have made a promise to grab headlines, without any idea how they plan to back it up.”

