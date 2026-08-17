Bus service hailed by locals and tourists as ‘fantastic’ way to get around popular beachside

Dale Spridgeon, Local Democracy Reporter

An on-demand bus service has gained praise for offering locals and tourists a chance to travel affordably and conveniently around beaches in north Wales.

From shopping trips, to doctor visits, to getting people to beaches or a pub lunch, or walking the Wales coastal path, the O Drws i Drws (from door to door) service has proved a hit.

O Ddrws i Ddrws is a community transport provider, and recently announced the return of its ‘fflecsi’ service for the summer.

It runs on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday between 9am – 6pm until September 12, 2026.

The ‘fflecsi’ works differently from traditional bus services and provides flexible transport to and from designated pick‑up and drop‑off points across the Llŷn.

Passengers book their journey in advance, either by downloading the fflecsi app or by calling 0300 234 0300, choosing the time and place that suits them.

After selecting their pick‑up point and drop‑off point and preferred times, the system then plans the most efficient route.

It charges fares at £4 for an adult, £1 child/young person or £13 for a group ticket for up to four adults and provides free travel for concessionary travel card holders

O Drws i Drw, said: “It’s simple, user‑friendly and ideal for rural areas where traditional bus routes don’t always meet local needs.”

It offers a “simple, affordable, and eco-friendly service” which is perfect for shopping, day trips, visiting attractions, beaches and friends.

It “helps local residents and tourists to travel more easily and conveniently around the Llŷn,” they said.

“It’s for everyone – local residents, visitors, families, older people, young people and anyone who wants to travel around Pen Llŷn without needing a car.

“It’s especially helpful for those who might otherwise struggle with transport options.”

Residents

One Llŷn village resident, teenager Llio Jones, regularly uses the bus to get to work at a cafe and to a community hwb.

She said: “The flexi is recently handy. I can just go on the app, they pick me where I want and they take me there. It is handy for young people, such as myself and my cousin, to get around.”

Catherine Simpson, a barber from Rhuddlan, has a caravan on the Llŷn. She said her family used the service a lot during their visits.

She added: “For a family, its is really affordable, a family ticket is just £13 and you can get quite a distance.

“The timing and the live updates are brilliant and you can monitor where the bus is on the app.

“We enjoy going to our caravan, it is on a working farm, and we like to go walking, the coastal path has outstanding scenery.

“We either get the bus to the point we want to start walking from and pre book where we will walk to, and a point where the bus can pick us up. It is really handy, or if you want to go out for lunch or to have a beer.

“We can get on the bus, you meet all sorts using it from young to people going to jobs or meet friends, to little old ladies going the doctors.

“People use it for different reasons. It’s a great service, and it is there for the taking. It’s one of those use or lose it situations, I hope people will take advantage of it, so we don’t lose it.”

Transformed experience

One user Stephen Cantello, a long‑time visitor to the area, highlighted how the service has transformed his experience of the Llŷn.

He said: “I’ve been coming here to Aberdaron to this gorgeous part of the world for 25 years now, and this service really does open up the beauty of this part of the world of the Llyn Peninsula.”

Dewi Williams, from Llanfairfechan, a Welsh‑speaker, emphasised how fflecsi made travel easier for both locals and visitors.

“It’s a service we really value – being able to get around without having to worry too much about how to get from one place to another. It’s especially handy for visitors, who can just leave the car somewhere and carry on exploring.”

Tom Contello, from Manchester, praised the service: “The flexibility has been amazing. The service has opened up new possibilities for us – we’ve been able to reach corners of the peninsula we wouldn’t have got to otherwise.

“We’re just so pleased to have discovered it, and we hope to keep using it for many years.”

Michael Mellor, from Warrington, described it as a “fantastic service”.

O Drws I Drws added: “We are fortunate to receive financial support from the Llŷn AONB Sustainable Development Fund towards running the service.

“We work closely with Transport for Wales and local stakeholders to promote the service and ensure it continues to benefit the communities of Llŷn Peninsula.”

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