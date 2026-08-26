Bus services set for shake-up as summer timetables end

Nation.Cymru staff

Bus services across Cardiff are set for a shake-up from this weekend as summer timetables come to an end.

Several routes will return to their normal weekday frequencies from Sunday, August 30, while additional journeys are being introduced on services to Barry Island and for pupils travelling to Stanwell School.

Routes 6, 17/18, 27, 44/45 and 49/50 will return to their usual weekday frequencies following the summer period.

Changes are also being made to routes 9 and 28/29, with Friday and Saturday evening diversions being removed.

The number 9 will return to its usual route, with the exception of Wyndham Arcade, while the 28/29 will once again serve their normal stops via Lower Churchill Way.

Routes 63 and 136 will meanwhile use Penffordd in Pentyrch as their terminus instead of Heol Danyrodyn.

Extra journeys

An additional school-day journey is being introduced on the number 94, leaving Sully Church at 7.56am to provide extra capacity for pupils travelling to Stanwell School.

The number 95 will also gain an additional weekday afternoon journey to Barry Island.

Changes are also being made to the 611 because of the closure of Bute Street.

The service will operate on a slightly revised route, with changes to stops along Bute Street and Lloyd George Avenue.

The summer number 91 service will finish on Monday, August 31.

The Skycar summer timetable will continue until September 3 before switching to a Friday and Saturday service until October 3.

Timetable changes will also apply to routes 17/18, 27, 44/45, 52, 57/58, 92/93 and 604/606.

Gareth Stevens, Cardiff Bus commercial and operations director, said the changes were intended to improve reliability as services moved out of their summer schedules.

He said: “We’re also adding capacity where there is demand, including an additional school-day journey from Sully to Stanwell School and an extra weekday afternoon journey to Barry Island.”

Passengers are being advised to check updated timetables before travelling.

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