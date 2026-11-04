Bus stop changes aim to tackle inconsiderate parking

Nation.Cymru staff

New road markings are being introduced at Cardiff bus stops to prevent inconsiderate parking from blocking access for buses and passengers.

The measures form part of a council programme covering 20 bus stop schemes, with work taking place in Rhiwbina, Llandaff, Llanishen and Radyr.

Cardiff Council said the changes would give buses more room to pull in and help enforcement officers take action against vehicles obstructing stops.

At some locations, kerbs and pavements will also be raised to provide more level access to buses, making boarding easier for disabled and older passengers, parents with prams and others who find existing layouts difficult to use.

The programme is supported by the Welsh Government’s Local Transport Fund. Work began on October 19, with the final schemes currently scheduled for completion by December 2.

Councillor Dan De’Ath, Cabinet Member for Climate Change, Transport and Strategic Planning, said: “These improvements will make it safer and easier for people to board their bus at these locations.

“They will give buses more space to pull in, while also helping to ensure that enforcement action can be taken when bus stops are obstructed by inconsiderate parking.”

He added: “The work will make a real difference for passengers who rely on buses every day. By making bus stops safer and easier to use, we are helping to make bus travel more reliable and a better public transport option for everyone.”

Locations included in the programme are Heol Uchaf, Wenallt Road and Heol Llanishen Fach in Rhiwbina; Western Avenue in Llandaff; Fidlas Road in Llanishen; and Drysgol Road in Radyr.

Several roads have more than one scheme scheduled. Upcoming work includes Drysgol Road from November 3 to 9, Heol Llanishen Fach from November 5 to 11, and Fidlas Road from November 5 to 10 and November 10 to 16.